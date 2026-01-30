Welcome Year of the Horse at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai

Welcome Tet with an exhilarating Lion Dance performance at the Tet Eve Soirée



On the evening of February 16 , a candle lighting ceremony marks the sacred moment of transition through a solemn and meaningful ritual. Set by the still waters of the Reflection Pool, flickering candlelight creates a contemplative pause – inviting guests to reflect, express gratitude, and share a sense of connection on the eve of the new year.

From this moment of quiet reflection, the atmosphere gently shifts into one of celebration and togetherness. Hosted in lush tropical gardens, the Tet Eve Soirée brings the Four Seasons community together. Guests will gather with the resort's leadership team for cocktails and canapés, accompanied by a candle-lighting and a spirited lion dance performance.

On the same evening, The Tet Harmony Feast at La Sen highlights regional and seasonal specialties such as crispy pork, snow mushroom and lobster soup and steamed seabass, alongside traditional favorites including Banh Chung and Mut Tet.

Marking the start of Lunar New Year, a Temple Blessing Ceremony (February 17) welcomes guests for a moment of quiet prayer and reflection – a cherished custom believed to bring health, balance and good fortune to those in attendance.

Tables of the season

This Lunar New Year, seasonal culinary experiences offer a rich journey of flavours, thoughtfully bridging tradition and international inspiration.

By the beach, the Fire and Fortune BBQ (February 17) brings together rotisserie meats, fresh seafood, bamboo dancing and zither melodies. Evenings continue with the K-Grill Sizzle (February 18) at The Nam Hai Cooking Academy, pairing tabletop grilling with K-pop tunes, followed by the Royal Biryani Night (February 19) at Café Nam Hai, unveiling layered, spice-infused Indian classics.

For more intimate celebrations, the Signature Grill Collection (February 16–20) transforms private beach or in-villa barbecues into relaxed Lunar New Year gatherings featuring Japanese A5 beef, Iberian pork chop, king prawns, red snapper and Hokkaido scallops.

Cherish perfect family moments in the private Pool Villa Residences, where personalized Four Seasons service transforms it into a home away from home, perfect for a Tet holiday

A complete Tet, from taste to renewal

In celebration of Tet, a series of culinary and cultural experiences will unfold through February. Guests can explore Japan's rich brewing heritage with the Sake Series (February 11-28) at NAYUU and share the Love at First Bite High Tea (February 14-23) at Sol & Sao. For a hands-on culinary session using ingredients from the resort's own organic garden, head over to The Nam Hai Cooking Academy for Mom's Food – a chance to learn home-style recipes from expert local chefs.

For a restorative beginning to the year, the Lunar New Year Rebalance Retreat at Heart of the Earth Spa, created in collaboration with Dr. Edouard Sabourdy, a licensed chiropractor based in Danang known for his ethical approach to care.

The retreat invites guests to “Release the Old, Welcome the New” through guided breath work, meditation, Nam Hai Vietnamese Bodywork, chiropractic body alignment, sound healing rituals, and yoga and meditation classes.

Through a thoughtfully curated collection of experiences, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An brings the spirit of Tet togetherness to life – inviting generations to connect through culture, cuisine and moments of quiet reflection at the start of the year. It is these shared experiences that shape a Tet defined by warmth and connection, where every moment spent together becomes a true expression of reunion.

