Sun Group launches construction of Rach Chiec sports complex

On January 15, Sun Group, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, broke ground on the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex, a VND145 trillion ($5.52 billion) development in Thu Duc City. The municipal authority has selected Vung Tau Sun Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sun Group, as the project’s investor.

According to the plan, the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex will cover a total area of close to 187 hectares. The central stadium is the key component, with a capacity of 70,000 seats.

The central stadium is designed in the shape of a water palm leaf, with a retractable roof, advanced soundproofing, and a cutting-edge air-conditioning system that can adjust temperature by seating zone. This design and equipment allow the stadium to host international-level sports events and to be converted into a multifunctional stage for large-scale concerts and entertainment activities.

The Rach Chiec stadium is set to exceed regional covered stadiums such as Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong (50,000 seats) and Singapore National Stadium (55,000 seats). Compared to open-air stadiums, it is also close to global icons such as London’s Wembley Stadium (90,000 seats), the 'home of English football', and Beijing’s 'Bird’s Nest' Stadium (around 80,000 seats).

In addition to the central stadium, the complex will include indoor arenas and sports centres equipped with air-conditioning systems. The multipurpose arena for competitions and performances will have a capacity of about 18,000 seats while a multipurpose sports centre with 5,000–10,000 seats will accommodate competitions in multiple disciplines, training, and community sports events. This is coupled with an international-standard aquatic centre, a tennis centre, a fitness and recreation centre, and auxiliary courts.

Another highlight is the community sports areas and dedicated facilities for athletes, coaches, and medical teams, which will transform Rach Chiec from a professional competition venue into a sports and entertainment hub integrated with urban life. These community sports areas will give residents easy access to health and recreational services, helping improve quality of life and overall physical and mental wellbeing.

Commercial, service, and conference areas are planned to support sports and event activities, hosting world-class artistic performances and forming a hub for event-driven economy, nighttime economy, and increased tourist spending in Ho Chi Minh City.

The conference centre will be one of the largest in the region, including a main hall with 10,000 seats and multiple smaller multifunctional rooms suitable for international conferences, seminars, and forums. Nearby hotels will provide high-end accommodations for delegates, guests, experts, and tourists, with convenient access and direct connection.

With its scale and design, Rach Chiec is expected to become a 'new growth pole' in Ho Chi Minh City’s Eastern region, where top-level sports events, international concerts, and cultural festivals will take place year-round.

