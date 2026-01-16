Muong Thanh launches Lunar New Year gifts inspired by tradition

Amid the pace of modern life, Tet of the past continues to resonate with many Vietnamese as a time defined by anticipation, shared effort, and family reunion. Beyond ushering in a new year, the festive period reflects enduring values of tradition, togetherness, and cultural continuity that remain central to the holiday’s meaning.

Drawing on this sentiment, Muong Thanh Group’s Lunar New Year gift collection revisits the theme of Tet xua through a range of traditional-style festive treats. The collection seeks to recreate familiar flavours associated with earlier generations, while presenting them in a more refined and contemporary form. Through cakes and sweets commonly found on Tet tables in the past, the group aims to evoke simplicity and preserve memories linked to family reunions and shared moments.

Photo: Muong Thanh Group

According to Muong Thanh, the gift set is designed to offer a springtime culinary experience that balances nostalgia with modern preferences. While retaining the crisp texture and nutty aroma typical of traditional Lunar New Year snacks, the products feature lighter sweetness and cleaner aftertastes, reflecting growing interest in healthier and more mindful consumption.

The selection includes crispy cereal candy inspired by rustic countryside flavours, alongside rose-flavoured nougat with a softer texture and a modern profile. Matcha blueberry cookies offer a light, refreshing taste aligned with green living trends, while banana cookies recall the familiar aroma of homegrown fruit. Red velvet chocolate cookies complete the assortment, adding a richer note while maintaining a reduced-sugar approach.

Muong Thanh Group said the collection reflects its view that Vietnamese businesses should maintain a strong connection to national cultural roots, even as international integration deepens.

“This approach has been applied consistently across our seasonal products, including Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes and Tet gift offerings for customers and partners,” a Muong Thanh representative told VIR.

Within the group’s hotel system, traditional elements are also incorporated into contemporary spaces. Guests can find corners featuring familiar Vietnamese cakes such as fried dough cakes, cassava cakes and glutinous rice cakes, serving as subtle reminders of shared cultural memories.

“This long-standing emphasis on cultural continuity has become a defining characteristic of the brand, which has grown alongside Vietnam’s development while maintaining a close connection to its core values,” the representative added.

