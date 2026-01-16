Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Muong Thanh launches Lunar New Year gifts inspired by tradition

January 16, 2026 | 16:41
(0) user say
As Lunar New Year approaches, Muong Thanh Group is tapping into nostalgia with a festive gift collection that draws on the flavours and memories of traditional Vietnamese Tet.

Amid the pace of modern life, Tet of the past continues to resonate with many Vietnamese as a time defined by anticipation, shared effort, and family reunion. Beyond ushering in a new year, the festive period reflects enduring values of tradition, togetherness, and cultural continuity that remain central to the holiday’s meaning.

Drawing on this sentiment, Muong Thanh Group’s Lunar New Year gift collection revisits the theme of Tet xua through a range of traditional-style festive treats. The collection seeks to recreate familiar flavours associated with earlier generations, while presenting them in a more refined and contemporary form. Through cakes and sweets commonly found on Tet tables in the past, the group aims to evoke simplicity and preserve memories linked to family reunions and shared moments.

Muong Thanh launches Lunar New Year gifts inspired by tradition
Photo: Muong Thanh Group

According to Muong Thanh, the gift set is designed to offer a springtime culinary experience that balances nostalgia with modern preferences. While retaining the crisp texture and nutty aroma typical of traditional Lunar New Year snacks, the products feature lighter sweetness and cleaner aftertastes, reflecting growing interest in healthier and more mindful consumption.

The selection includes crispy cereal candy inspired by rustic countryside flavours, alongside rose-flavoured nougat with a softer texture and a modern profile. Matcha blueberry cookies offer a light, refreshing taste aligned with green living trends, while banana cookies recall the familiar aroma of homegrown fruit. Red velvet chocolate cookies complete the assortment, adding a richer note while maintaining a reduced-sugar approach.

Muong Thanh Group said the collection reflects its view that Vietnamese businesses should maintain a strong connection to national cultural roots, even as international integration deepens.

“This approach has been applied consistently across our seasonal products, including Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes and Tet gift offerings for customers and partners,” a Muong Thanh representative told VIR.

Within the group’s hotel system, traditional elements are also incorporated into contemporary spaces. Guests can find corners featuring familiar Vietnamese cakes such as fried dough cakes, cassava cakes and glutinous rice cakes, serving as subtle reminders of shared cultural memories.

“This long-standing emphasis on cultural continuity has become a defining characteristic of the brand, which has grown alongside Vietnam’s development while maintaining a close connection to its core values,” the representative added.

Muong Thanh to showcase exclusive offers at ITE HCMC 2025 Muong Thanh to showcase exclusive offers at ITE HCMC 2025

Muong Thanh Hotel Group, one of Indochina’s largest private hospitality chains, is gearing up to showcase its nationwide portfolio at the upcoming Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo.
Muong Thanh inspires young artists to showcase Vietnam Muong Thanh inspires young artists to showcase Vietnam

Muong Thanh Group has kicked off the fourth edition of its children's painting contest, turning young artists into storytellers of Vietnam's landscapes, culture, and national spirit.
Young artists shine in Muong Thanh drawing contest Young artists shine in Muong Thanh drawing contest

Muong Thanh Group celebrated young talent at its annual ‘Travel with Muong Thanh’ drawing contest, showcasing children’s artistic creativity and love for Vietnam

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Traditional Tet memories Vietnamese Tet collection Festive treats collection Traditionalstyle gifts Muong Thanh Group

Related Contents

Muong Thanh inspires young artists to showcase Vietnam

Muong Thanh inspires young artists to showcase Vietnam

Muong Thanh Golf Club marks five years with flagship golf tournament

Muong Thanh Golf Club marks five years with flagship golf tournament

Muong Thanh to showcase exclusive offers at ITE HCMC 2025

Muong Thanh to showcase exclusive offers at ITE HCMC 2025

Muong Thanh Group launches nationwide campaign to mark National Day

Muong Thanh Group launches nationwide campaign to mark National Day

Muong Thanh unveils premium mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2025

Muong Thanh unveils premium mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2025

Muong Thanh Group opens new hotel in Dien Bien

Muong Thanh Group opens new hotel in Dien Bien

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Hotels & Restaurants

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020