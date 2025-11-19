Honda Mobilityland plans 600-hectare racing complex in Tay Ninh

On November 18, Pham Tay Hoa, Vice Chairman of Tay Ninh People’s Committee, held a working session with Honda Mobilityland in Japan, where the company presented its vision for the Tay Ninh international racing course as a 600-hectare sports, tourism, and entertainment complex.

The complex is designed to host year-round events such as car and motorcycle racing, drifting, esports, music festivals, and technology exhibitions. The initiative aims to generate stable revenue and maintain consistent public interest for the locality.

In addition, Honda Mobilityland also underscored its commitment to sustainability, setting rigorous criteria for emissions reduction, international safety, job creation, and tourism growth, all aimed at elevating Tay Ninh’s profile on the world stage.

“We are excited about this the project,” said Hoa. “Tay Ninh’s transport links – including Ring Roads 3 and 4, the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway, and a 20 km inter-regional network – make it ideal for travel, logistics, and attracting international visitors.”

“The Tay Ninh international racing course will benefit from improved connectivity while taking advantage of local cultural identity, cuisine, and iconic attractions such as Ba Den Mountain and the Dong Thap Muoi region. It forms a unique tourism ecosystem that blends sports, entertainment, and cultural experiences,” he added.

During the session, potential partners and land sites for Mobilityland’s consideration were introduced. The Tay Ninh delegation expressed hope that both sides would soon discuss planning and investment models to move the venture forward. Vice chairman Hoa declared his commitment to providing comprehensive support in terms of policy and clean land, ensuring long-term value for all stakeholders.

A Honda Mobilityland delegation is set to visit Tay Ninh for on-site surveys to finalise its investment roadmap and prepare for implementation.

The company currently operates two renowned racing courses in Japan: Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, which welcomes over 1.6 million visitors annually, and Mobility Resort Motegi in Tochigi, attracting around one million visitors each year.

