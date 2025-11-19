Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Honda Mobilityland plans 600-hectare racing complex in Tay Ninh

November 19, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Honda Mobilityland has proposed developing an international racing course in Tay Ninh, part of a larger sports, tourism, and entertainment complex.
Honda Mobilityland plans 600-hectare racing complex in Tay Ninh

On November 18, Pham Tay Hoa, Vice Chairman of Tay Ninh People’s Committee, held a working session with Honda Mobilityland in Japan, where the company presented its vision for the Tay Ninh international racing course as a 600-hectare sports, tourism, and entertainment complex.

The complex is designed to host year-round events such as car and motorcycle racing, drifting, esports, music festivals, and technology exhibitions. The initiative aims to generate stable revenue and maintain consistent public interest for the locality.

In addition, Honda Mobilityland also underscored its commitment to sustainability, setting rigorous criteria for emissions reduction, international safety, job creation, and tourism growth, all aimed at elevating Tay Ninh’s profile on the world stage.

“We are excited about this the project,” said Hoa. “Tay Ninh’s transport links – including Ring Roads 3 and 4, the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway, and a 20 km inter-regional network – make it ideal for travel, logistics, and attracting international visitors.”

“The Tay Ninh international racing course will benefit from improved connectivity while taking advantage of local cultural identity, cuisine, and iconic attractions such as Ba Den Mountain and the Dong Thap Muoi region. It forms a unique tourism ecosystem that blends sports, entertainment, and cultural experiences,” he added.

During the session, potential partners and land sites for Mobilityland’s consideration were introduced. The Tay Ninh delegation expressed hope that both sides would soon discuss planning and investment models to move the venture forward. Vice chairman Hoa declared his commitment to providing comprehensive support in terms of policy and clean land, ensuring long-term value for all stakeholders.

A Honda Mobilityland delegation is set to visit Tay Ninh for on-site surveys to finalise its investment roadmap and prepare for implementation.

The company currently operates two renowned racing courses in Japan: Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, which welcomes over 1.6 million visitors annually, and Mobility Resort Motegi in Tochigi, attracting around one million visitors each year.

Game-changing tech and startups to star at Vietnam Sport Show Game-changing tech and startups to star at Vietnam Sport Show

The Vietnam Sport Show 2025, the largest sports and entertainment exhibition in Vietnam, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 14-16, expecting to become a launchpad for innovation and breakthrough in the sports tech and startup ecosystem.
Hyundai Motor and Toyota Motor Corporation Drive Motorsport Culture at 'Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival' Hyundai Motor and Toyota Motor Corporation Drive Motorsport Culture at 'Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival'

Hyundai Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation have successfully teamed up to host the first-ever 'Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival' at Yongin Speedway in Korea.
GAZOO Racing GR GT Cup Asia 2024: Taj Izrin Aiman from Malaysia secures victory in a thrilling showdown GAZOO Racing GR GT Cup Asia 2024: Taj Izrin Aiman from Malaysia secures victory in a thrilling showdown

With Indonesian Andika Rama coming in second in the Individual Championship, and Team Indonesia coming in first place in the Country Championship

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Honda Mobilityland Tay Ninh sports tourism entertainment

Related Contents

Vietnam.travel climbs to second place in Southeast Asia website rankings

Vietnam.travel climbs to second place in Southeast Asia website rankings

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

UOB Vietnam promotes ecotourism in Quang Tri's 'Kingdom of Caves'

UOB Vietnam promotes ecotourism in Quang Tri's 'Kingdom of Caves'

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

Vietnam boasts potential to develop medical tourism

Vietnam boasts potential to develop medical tourism

Art and culture take lead in promoting Vietnam’S tourism

Art and culture take lead in promoting Vietnam’S tourism

Latest News ⁄ Investing

New criteria proposed for offshore wind funding

New criteria proposed for offshore wind funding

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Vietnam moves into new phase of private-public collaboration

Vietnam moves into new phase of private-public collaboration

Nghi Son refinery urged to finalise expansion plan with partners

Nghi Son refinery urged to finalise expansion plan with partners

Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port

Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port

HDF Energy plans $500 million green investment in Vietnam

HDF Energy plans $500 million green investment in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020