Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

January 23, 2026 | 23:38
(0) user say
Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram are offering a calm, resort-style take on Lunar New Year, blending traditional Tet elements with a relaxed coastal setting.

Located along a quiet stretch of coastline just a few hours from Ho Chi Minh City, Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram present a refined Lunar New Year experience that balances familiarity with tranquillity. Festive decorations, shared traditional meals, and well-known Tet customs are woven into a slower-paced celebration, evoking the warmth of home while embracing a more serene holiday atmosphere.

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Every experience at Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram is thoughtfully created for families to take part together, to play, to savour, and to reconnect. It is a Lunar New Year filled with simple pleasures, shared moments, and emotions that feel complete, meaningful, and quietly memorable.

The tranquil beachfront is adorned with familiar signs of spring. Festive touches inspired by Tet past are woven seamlessly into modern spaces, creating an atmosphere that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly light. Everything is placed with intention, close enough to feel familiar, subtle enough to feel at ease.

The Tet table brings families together, inviting shared dishes and unhurried conversations. Familiar flavours evoke memories of home, creating a warm and relaxed atmosphere, while culinary experiences at Angsana & Dhawa capture the true essence of the New Year celebrations: meaningful, comforting, and meant to be shared.

Festive sweet sets, such as Cung Hy Phat Tai, are delicately prepared with light, refined flavours, offering gentle wishes for prosperity and abundance in the year ahead. The festive mood continues at open air seafood and Ocean’s Bounty buffet dinners, where fresh grills, sea breeze and the lively energy of spring come together for warm, memorable evenings by the coast.

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Beyond dining, Tet at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram is shaped by moments both playful and meaningful. Time-honoured rituals mark the arrival of the New Year, while hands-on activities invite families to slow down and take part together. Children discover the joy of simple crafts and games, adults find themselves smiling at traditions they once grew up with, and generations come together through shared experiences.

New Year’s Eve begins with the final moments of the year on television and flows into a beachside countdown, where bonfires and fireworks light up the night. A shared moment of warmth, connection and quiet anticipation as a new year begins.

By Que Chi

TagTag:
Beachside countdown bonfires Spirit of Tet Familiar flavours culinary experiences Peaceful stretch Tranquil beachfront Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram Banyan Group Ho Chi Minh City

