Meet The Experts conference returns to boost hospitality sector

Anticipating this wave, Meet The Experts (MTE) – one of the largest conference series in the real estate and hospitality sector in Vietnam and the region – is now open for registration.

Taking place on March 31 at Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection in Ho Chi Minh City, MTE 2026 is expected to bring together more than 50 international speakers and over 900 senior industry leaders, including representatives from real estate developers, hotel owners and operators, design consultancies, project consultants, general managers, and other leading experts in the sector.

The event will serve as an ideal platform for foreign investors to connect with domestic developers and hotel owners, while gaining access to timely market updates and insightful, forward-looking discussions.

Source: WeHub

The conference will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions covering a wide range of topics, including market outlooks for Vietnam and the region; hospitality and real estate investment and development; risks and opportunities; global and local trends in residential, hospitality and retail sectors; unlocking franchise potential in the Vietnamese market; affordable luxury projects; and a dedicated panel discussion on Vietnam in 2030.

In addition, speakers will share perspectives on branded residences, wellness, sustainability, and technology in real-world applications, as well as the ultra-luxury, experience-led segment, emerging design trends, and many other engaging subjects.

At the same time, this year’s event marks a significant milestone for MTE and the hospitality and real estate industry with the special participation of globally recognised speakers and experts such as Philippe Starck, who will take the stage in an exclusive session titled 'Experiential Design: A One-to-One Conversation with a Global Innovator'.

“MTE connects the minds shaping hospitality and real estate – creating conversations, partnerships, and insights that help the industry move confidently into the next market cycle,” said Mauro Gasparotti, founder of WeHub and host of the event.

The grand ballroom at MTE 2025. Source: WeHub

Other highlights will include a 'Global and Local Hotel Outlook' presented by Jesper Palmqvist, regional vice president Asia-Pacific at STR CoStar; 'Vietnam Real Estate and Hospitality: What's Next?' presented by Hieu Do, CEO at VinaLiving; and 'Designing the Future: A New Standard of Living in Mixed-Use Developments' presented by José Cláudio Silva, design principal at 10 Design.

Other presentations will be delivered by Jens Reichert, vice president of Development (Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam), Accor Hotels Group; Prab Thakral, president and Group CEO, Boutique Corporation, and Duong Bach, country manager, PropertyGuru Vietnam.

Along with the talk from Philippe Starck, another main highlight will be panel discussions featuring leading real estate developers including Gamuda Land, Nam Long, Phu Long, and Bitexco, among others.

Beyond the main sessions, MTE 2026 will also feature an experience room showcasing hotel technology, HoSkar Night networking session, food and beverages, and various experience activities.

The event promises attendees the opportunity to gain insights from practical examples, forge valuable connections, and explore potential collaborations. Organisers aim to create an immersive and engaging experience that will leave participants inspired and empowered to grow their businesses in the future.

To register, visit:

https://meettheexpertsevents.com/registration/

For more information about the event, please contact:

Lisa via Host@wehubyou.com

Hospitality and real estate leaders to gather for MTE Hanoi 2025 Meet The Experts (MTE), one of the region’s leading hospitality and real estate conferences, is set to return with its Hanoi 2025 edition at a pivotal moment for Vietnam’s property and tourism sectors.

Hospitality sector heading towards new development cycle Meet The Experts (MTE), a business conference for the real estate and hospitality sectors, took place on March 18 in Ho Chi Minh City.