Danang Marriott ushers in Lunar New Year by the sea

This Lunar New Year, the oceanfront resort invites guests to Cocoland, where Vietnamese cultural heritage is woven into contemporary resort experiences. The property has been transformed with red and yellow festive decor symbolising luck and prosperity, complemented by spring blossoms and traditional motifs, alongside a calendar of activities featuring Vietnamese cuisine, music, and folk games that bring the season to life.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Non Nuoc Beach, Danang Marriott Resort & Spa offers a tranquil retreat where cultural heritage and contemporary elegance come together.

As 2026 ushers in the Year of the Horse, a symbol of freedom, perseverance, and vitality, the Lunar New Year invites reflection, renewal, and reunion. Traditionally a time for families to return home, honour ancestors, and share festive meals, Tet is reimagined at the resort as a welcoming space for international guests exploring Vietnamese culture, as well as for local families and couples seeking a fresh yet meaningful way to celebrate the season through shared rituals and moments.