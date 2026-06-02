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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VIFC-HCMC, Touchstone Partners, Temasek Foundation to collaborate on green economy

June 02, 2026 | 18:38
(0) user say
On May 29, the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Touchstone Partners and Temasek Foundation signed a trilateral strategic collaboration agreement to mobilise financial resources to advance technology development, contributing to Vietnam’s green transition.
VIFC-HCMC, Touchstone Partners, Temasek Foundation to collaborate on green economy
The agreement was signed at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum in Singapore. Photo: Temasek Foundation

The strategic collaboration agreement establishes key priority areas for joint action, including innovation and green economy development through initiatives, programmes and projects that contribute to Vietnam’s green transition, development and climate resilience.

The agreement also focuses on capital mobilisation and strategic partnerships by engaging investors, financial institutions, corporations, philanthropic organisations and development partners to mobilise financial and strategic resources for innovation and green development initiatives.

In addition, the agreement promotes ecosystem and market development by building collaborative platforms to support enterprises deploying green and climate solutions in Vietnam, including investment readiness, regulatory sandbox initiatives, market entry, and international scaling.

The first initiative under the agreement will be the launch of Net Zero Challenge 2026 in July. This will mark the 4th edition of the annual programme initiated by Touchstone Partners, Temasek Foundation, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies since 2023.

Across its first three editions in 2023, 2024 and 2025, the programme attracted 1,500 climate innovation solutions, mobilised millions of Singapore dollars in catalytic funding and supported tens of innovative startups and participating organisations in developing and applying climate technology and innovation solutions in Vietnam.

Jennie Chua, chairman of Temasek Foundation, said, “Temasek Foundation is proud to partner with the VIFC-HCMC and Touchstone Partners in advancing a growing movement across Asia towards a more sustainable and resilient future. This shared commitment is more than a partnership – it is a catalyst for action and reflects our shared purpose to accelerate innovative and scalable solutions that can inspire broader action and create lasting impact for generations to come.”

Solar firm Stride secures investment Solar firm Stride secures investment

Clime Capital, UOB Venture Management, and Touchstone Partners, announced on March 24 that they have completed a Series A equity investment in solar cleantech provider Stride.
Three startups receive $790,000 in funding at Net Zero Challenge Three startups receive $790,000 in funding at Net Zero Challenge

The Net Zero Challenge 2025 concluded on November 21 with $790,000 in combined catalytic grants and investment prizes awarded to outstanding startups, which will pilot innovative climate technologies in Vietnam.
UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support

The UK-funded Climate Finance Accelerator in Vietnam has announced its 2026 cohort of 13 businesses developing scalable solutions to support the country's low-carbon transition.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VIFC-HCMC Touchstone Partners Temasek Foundation green economy sustainable development green finance climate tech climate solutions

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