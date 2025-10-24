TCC Group and SABECO join storm-relief efforts to aid communities

On October 24 in Hanoi, TCC Group in Vietnam, in partnership with Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and other member companies, delivered donations through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to support communities affected by typhoons Bualoi and Matmo. The total contribution reached VND3.62 billion ($145,000), including VND3 billion ($120,000) from SABECO, underscoring the group’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community support nationwide.

Tran Kim Nga, member of the Board of Directors at SABECO and representative of TCC Group in Vietnam, expressed her deep sympathy for the people in northern provinces, particularly Lang Son, Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, and Bac Ninh, the areas most heavily impacted by the recent storms and floods.

“Sustainable development and social responsibility have always been core principles of our operations. In response to the Vietnamese government’s call, TCC’s member companies are honoured to contribute to helping affected communities overcome this challenging period,” said Nga.

“TCC has long been actively engaged in community and social activities in Vietnam, and we will continue to strengthen these efforts to contribute to the nation’s growth,” she added.

Lester Tan, general director of SABECO, also stressed that promoting a spirit of solidarity and compassion remains central to the company’s values. “This relief effort reaffirms SABECO’s commitment to growing together with the people of Vietnam. We hope the affected regions will soon recover and regain stability,” he said.

Speaking as vice chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Ha Thi Nga, also a member of the Party Central Committee, expressed her great appreciation for TCC Group and SABECO’s meaningful contribution, describing it as an embodiment of the Vietnamese and international business community’s spirit of solidarity and compassion.

“This is not just material support but also a profound source of encouragement that helps strengthen people’s faith and resilience,” Nga stated.

Alongside the relief effort, SABECO is also carrying out its '150 Years of Rising Legacy' series of activities nationwide, spreading the message of sharing and connection. A key highlight is the 'Connection Wall', part of the 'Heritage Journey', featuring the iconic red double-decker bus symbolising unity and community spirit.

As part of the offering, on October 31, when the Heritage Journey reaches Nghe An province, SABECO, together with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Nghe An Fatherland Front, will allocate part of the VND3 billion ($120,000) relief fund to support local recovery and help residents stabilise their lives after the disasters.

Vietnam remains a key market in TCC Group’s global strategy. After more than 30 years of investment and operations, the group has invested over $6 billion in Vietnam, with a diverse business network across multiple sectors.

Its major subsidiaries include SABECO, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Frasers Property, Melia Hotel Joint Venture, and Me Linh Point Tower Joint Venture, among others. Through these ventures, the group has created approximately 20,000 direct and indirect jobs in Vietnam and made significant contributions to the national budget and community development initiatives.

Alongside its business activities, TCC Group and its member companies prioritise corporate social responsibility, with initiatives centred on environmental protection, education, and community development. The Group has collaborated with the Vietnam Red Cross on disaster preparedness training for teachers and students in Central Vietnam, and on a range of support activities for communities impacted by natural disasters and epidemics.

SABECO marks 150-year journey with nationwide campaign SABECO's “150 Years of Heritage Rising” campaign is unfolding across nine provinces and cities from September 12 to November 19, highlighting its 150-year legacy alongside a pledge to sustainability and community engagement.

SABECO brings 150-year heritage journey to Buon Ma Thuot SABECO brought its 150 Years of Heritage campaign to Buon Ma Thuot, offering residents open-top bus tours celebrating the brewery’s legacy and community spirit.

SABECO pledges $118,000 to support post-storm recovery Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation has pledged VND3 billion ($118,000) through the Vietnam Fatherland Front to support post-storm recovery efforts, reaffirming its commitment to pairing business success with social responsibility.