SABECO marks 150-year journey with nationwide campaign

The campaign spans Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Vinh Long, Vung Tau, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, Nghe An, and Hanoi. Each stop represents a milestone in SABECO’s 150-year journey and carries its own meaning tied to the company’s development and the communities it serves.

Two signature activities headline the programme. The “Heritage Journey” brings communities together through cultural buses that allow participants to explore local landscapes and gain insights into Vietnam’s brewing heritage. At each stop, residents can visit heritage exhibitions, learn about SABECO’s history, take part in cultural performances, and try automated recycling machines that promote waste sorting.

Complementing this, “Heritage Night” offers evenings of art and music that foster local pride and community engagement. The events in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, and Vinh Long have already attracted thousands of participants, reflecting SABECO’s strong bond with local communities and its ability to turn heritage into a shared celebration.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the birthplace of Saigon Beer, the campaign recalled more than 150 years of development and growth. In Vinh Long, the spotlight was on the company’s strategic investment of VND600 billion in the Saigon – Vinh Long Brewery, a key facility serving the Mekong Delta region.

As the campaign moves to the Central Highlands and central provinces, each stop adds a new layer of meaning. Dak Lak, with its cultural diversity, underlines SABECO’s respect for inclusivity and renewal. In Nghe An, known as a land of great heritage, the company showcases both its brewery investment and its social initiatives that support local communities.

The journey will culminate in Hanoi on November 18-19 with a “Heritage Night” and closing gala, highlighting a story that stretches from the south to the north, celebrating both SABECO’s history and its future vision.

While celebrating its heritage, SABECO also stresses its vision for sustainable development. A standout feature of the campaign is the automated bottle and can recycling model installed at each stop, encouraging the public to adopt responsible waste management practices. This reflects SABECO’s determination to raise environmental awareness alongside its business growth.

Participants have responded positively. One attendee in Ho Chi Minh City shared, “We not only learned about SABECO’s long history but also enjoyed meaningful recycling activities that encouraged us to think about sustainability.”

The campaign also highlights how deeply SABECO is woven into everyday Vietnamese life. For generations, Saigon Beer has been a staple of family gatherings and celebrations. Through “Heritage Night” in Vinh Long, residents expressed how the event deepened their sense of connection with the brand, not only through its iconic products but also through its cultural and social contributions.

Following the southern leg, the campaign will continue in Dak Lak on October 10-11, Khanh Hoa on October 17-18, Binh Dinh on October 24-25, and Nghe An on October 31-November 1, before concluding in Hanoi.

Through this series of activities, SABECO has created a nationwide platform for connection, where people from across the country can come together to celebrate 150 years of Vietnam’s beer heritage. More importantly, the campaign reaffirms SABECO’s long-term commitment: to preserve and enhance heritage values, pursue sustainable development, and work with the community towards a prosperous future.