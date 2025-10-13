Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SABECO brings 150-year heritage journey to Buon Ma Thuot

October 13, 2025 | 19:18
(0) user say
SABECO brought its 150 Years of Heritage campaign to Buon Ma Thuot, offering residents open-top bus tours celebrating the brewery’s legacy and community spirit.
SABECO brings 150-year heritage journey to Buon Ma Thuot

On October 10 in Dak Lak, locals participated in double-decker city tours as part of SABECO’s nationwide campaign marking 150 years of brewing tradition. At the fifth stop of the 'Heritage Journey,' the brewery combined its historic legacy with experiences promoting community connection and sustainable development across Vietnam.

Launched in Ho Chi Minh City on 12 September, the journey has already travelled through Can Tho, Vinh Long, and Vung Tau, each stop symbolising the values of connection and sharing. By reaching communities across Vietnam, SABECO is bringing its heritage story closer to people from the south to the north.

SABECO brings 150-year heritage journey to Buon Ma Thuot

In Buon Ma Thuot, the bus, featuring a miniature exhibition, stopped at Co.op Mart and the Victory Monument, attracting hundreds of visitors. Inside, three curated spaces highlighted SABECO’s past, present, and future, showcasing its 150-year history, the contributions of Vietnam’s largest team of brewmasters, world-class ingredients, and the company’s commitment to sustainable development, community engagement, and social responsibility.

Automatic bottle and can recycling machines encouraged visitors to take simple, practical steps for the environment. After the exhibition, the bus toured key spots in Buon Ma Thuot, including Nguyen Tat Thanh Park, the local market, and Dak Lak Museum, combining sightseeing, photo opportunities, and live music on board to create an engaging experience.

Beyond its business presence through the Ho Chi Minh City – Dak Lak Brewery and retail network, SABECO has fostered strong ties with the province. Projects in Krong Nang district have improved rural infrastructure, enhanced lighting, and contributed to the development of Dak Lak’s new countryside.

SABECO brings 150-year heritage journey to Buon Ma Thuot

The heritage journey in Dak Lak continued on October 11 in Buon Ma Thuot as part of SABECO’s third instalment of its large-scale cultural and entertainment series, blending music with interactive exhibition spaces. Residents enjoyed live performances, explored SABECO’s brewing history, and learned about its future vision, with artists such as Tieu Minh Phung and Hoang Yen Chibi adding to the vibrant atmosphere in the heart of the Central Highlands.

Following Dak Lak, the heritage journey will move north to Binh Dinh, Nghe An, and Hanoi. Through the series, SABECO aims to create community spaces, celebrate its 150-year brewing tradition, and reaffirm its commitment to sustainable development and shared prosperity across Vietnam.

By Nha Phuong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sabeco 150 year

Related Contents

SABECO marks 150-year journey with nationwide campaign

SABECO marks 150-year journey with nationwide campaign

SABECO secures top brand recognition at national and international awards

SABECO secures top brand recognition at national and international awards

SABECO celebrates 150 years with new meaningful strategy

SABECO celebrates 150 years with new meaningful strategy

SABECO reaffirms commitment to brewing excellence on 150th anniversary

SABECO reaffirms commitment to brewing excellence on 150th anniversary

SABECO among pioneers in sustainable development

SABECO among pioneers in sustainable development

SABECO turns sustainability aspirations into concrete action

SABECO turns sustainability aspirations into concrete action

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

VIR hosting “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

VIR hosting “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

Timber sector seeks solutions to VAT refunds

Timber sector seeks solutions to VAT refunds

PPL earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award

PPL earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam launches trade talks with Pakistan to boost market access

Vietnam launches trade talks with Pakistan to boost market access

InterContinental Phu Quoc earns Forbes sustainability certification

InterContinental Phu Quoc earns Forbes sustainability certification

Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh appoints new sales and marketing director

Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh appoints new sales and marketing director

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020