SABECO brings 150-year heritage journey to Buon Ma Thuot

On October 10 in Dak Lak, locals participated in double-decker city tours as part of SABECO’s nationwide campaign marking 150 years of brewing tradition. At the fifth stop of the 'Heritage Journey,' the brewery combined its historic legacy with experiences promoting community connection and sustainable development across Vietnam.

Launched in Ho Chi Minh City on 12 September, the journey has already travelled through Can Tho, Vinh Long, and Vung Tau, each stop symbolising the values of connection and sharing. By reaching communities across Vietnam, SABECO is bringing its heritage story closer to people from the south to the north.

In Buon Ma Thuot, the bus, featuring a miniature exhibition, stopped at Co.op Mart and the Victory Monument, attracting hundreds of visitors. Inside, three curated spaces highlighted SABECO’s past, present, and future, showcasing its 150-year history, the contributions of Vietnam’s largest team of brewmasters, world-class ingredients, and the company’s commitment to sustainable development, community engagement, and social responsibility.

Automatic bottle and can recycling machines encouraged visitors to take simple, practical steps for the environment. After the exhibition, the bus toured key spots in Buon Ma Thuot, including Nguyen Tat Thanh Park, the local market, and Dak Lak Museum, combining sightseeing, photo opportunities, and live music on board to create an engaging experience.

Beyond its business presence through the Ho Chi Minh City – Dak Lak Brewery and retail network, SABECO has fostered strong ties with the province. Projects in Krong Nang district have improved rural infrastructure, enhanced lighting, and contributed to the development of Dak Lak’s new countryside.

The heritage journey in Dak Lak continued on October 11 in Buon Ma Thuot as part of SABECO’s third instalment of its large-scale cultural and entertainment series, blending music with interactive exhibition spaces. Residents enjoyed live performances, explored SABECO’s brewing history, and learned about its future vision, with artists such as Tieu Minh Phung and Hoang Yen Chibi adding to the vibrant atmosphere in the heart of the Central Highlands.

Following Dak Lak, the heritage journey will move north to Binh Dinh, Nghe An, and Hanoi. Through the series, SABECO aims to create community spaces, celebrate its 150-year brewing tradition, and reaffirm its commitment to sustainable development and shared prosperity across Vietnam.