SABECO pledges $118,000 to support post-storm recovery

October 17, 2025 | 15:02
(0) user say
Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation has pledged VND3 billion ($118,000) through the Vietnam Fatherland Front to support post-storm recovery efforts, reaffirming its commitment to pairing business success with social responsibility.
SABECO pledges $118,000 to support post-storm recovery

As a company that has grown hand in hand with Vietnam, Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) continues to uphold its corporate social responsibility through concrete actions that contribute to the wellbeing and sustainable development of Vietnamese communities.

In light of the natural disasters, SABECO has made adjustments to its 'Legacy Night' event series, including the cancellation of the event in Khanh Hoa and the scaling down of activities in Hanoi, dedicating all resources to aid storm-affected regions. Through Vietnam Fatherland Front's (VFF) Post-Storm Recovery Fund, SABECO’s contributions will be allocated to support families in need, rebuild homes and essential public infrastructure, and help communities regain stability and restore their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the 'Legacy on the Move' offering will continue its journey across Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, Nghe An, and Hanoi, maintaining engagement with local communities while integrating empathy-driven initiatives to support disaster recovery. In Nghe An, one of the hardest-hit provinces, SABECO representatives will join hands with VFF on the ground to deliver aid and encouragement to affected households.

"SABECO's 150-year journey has been shaped by the strength, unity, and enduring spirit of the Vietnamese people. As the nation comes together to recover from the recent floods, our hearts go out to all those affected, " said Lester Tan, general director of SABECO. "We stand with those who are working tirelessly to rebuild homes and restore hope. While the natural disasters have posed challenges to our business, we remain steadfast in taking meaningful and timely action. This is how we honour the Vietnamese spirit – one that rises with resilience, rebuilds with courage, and thrives together towards a brighter, stronger future."

SABECO pledges $118,000 to support post-storm recovery

Vu Van Tien, member of the Presidium and head of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of VFF, said, "We appreciate SABECO’s meaningful gesture in joining with VFF to assist communities recovering from the recent storms. VFF will work closely with SABECO to ensure timely and effective delivery of support to affected localities."

SABECO is aiming for recovery and rebuilding efforts to be carried out promptly, with the goal of providing both practical assistance and moral encouragement to residents in the hardest-hit areas. At the same time, the company is working with relevant organisations to provide care and support for its employees and their families living in affected provinces.

Through these collective efforts, SABECO aims to honour both its heritage and the enduring Vietnamese spirit of resilience and solidarity reflected in its '150 Years of Living Legacy' campaign. Beyond long-term projects to enhance community wellbeing, the brewer has consistently supported people affected by natural disasters and pandemics. These actions underscore SABECO’s enduring commitment to grow alongside the Vietnamese people through meaningful initiatives that strengthen communities and promote a sustainable future.

SABECO pledges $118,000 to support post-storm recovery

With 150 years of brewing heritage, SABECO stands as one of Vietnam’s leading beverage companies. Blending tradition with innovation, it continues to evolve as a forward-looking enterprise shaping the future of Vietnam’s beverage industry. The company operates 25 breweries and 11 trading subsidiaries nationwide, supported by an extensive distribution network and a strong portfolio led by its flagship brands – Bia Saigon (Lager, Chill, Special, Gold, Export, and Export Premium) and 333 (including 333 and 333 Pilsner).

SABECO’s commitment to quality goes beyond brewing excellence. It encompasses brand prestige, commercial innovation, and corporate credibility. The company has garnered multiple international accolades, including top honours at the 2024 World Beer Awards and the International Beer Cup. Underscoring its standing in the regional business landscape, SABECO was named among the Top 500 companies in Southeast Asia by Fortune magazine in 2024, recognising its business excellence, growth, and integrity.

The brewing giant is also active in advancing comprehensive environmental, social, and governance initiatives. From environmental protection and encouraging active balanced lifestyles to empowering communities and delivering long-term impact, the company is committed to generating positive values for its shareholders, employees, and communities while contributing to Vietnam’s sustainable development.

With quality, heritage, and innovation at its heart, SABECO continues to embody Vietnam’s brewing excellence – a proud symbol of craftsmanship that grows stronger and reaches further with each generation.

By Nha Phuong

