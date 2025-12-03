SABECO recognised for excellence in corporate governance

A SABECO representative receives the Top 8 Large-cap Companies for Corporate Governance Excellence award. Photo: Le Toan

On December 3, at the Annual Listed Companies Conference organised by the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, SABECO was named one of the Top 8 large-cap listed companies for corporate governance. The event brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the State Securities Commission, the Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi stock exchanges, and nearly 300 listed companies, fund managers, and financial institutions.

The recognition was part of the Vietnam Listed Company Awards (VLCA) 2025, presented to companies demonstrating strong performance in corporate governance, transparency, and investor relations. VLCA, supported by Dragon Capital, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Vietnam Institute of Directors, International Finance Corporation, and leading audit firms such as PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY, ensures a transparent and credible evaluation process.

According to the organisers, corporate governance remains a key focus for listed companies and the investment community, particularly as Vietnam’s capital market continues to deepen its integration with global markets. Transparent, effective governance aligned with international best practices is increasingly regarded as a critical foundation for enhancing corporate competitiveness and ensuring long-term, sustainable growth.

Photo: Le Toan

In 2025, the VLCA further strengthened its assessment of corporate governance among listed companies, aiming to align domestic practices more closely with regional and global standards. This year, the evaluation methodology was significantly updated, incorporating the latest international benchmarks, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Principles of Corporate Governance and the Vietnam Corporate Governance Code of Best Practices.

The panel noted that large-cap companies, including SABECO, continued to lead the market thanks to well-established governance frameworks, standardised internal processes and senior management teams experienced in applying international best practices. These companies typically demonstrate stronger board structures, a clear separation between management and oversight functions, and consistently high standards of information disclosure.

Beyond regulatory compliance, high-performing companies were also recognised for proactively adopting practices that go beyond minimum requirements. These include early disclosure of general meeting materials, implementation of shareholder consultation mechanisms prior to annual meetings, and transparent criteria for board nomination and selection. In particular, companies achieving high scores showed a high level of maturity in complying with regulations related to board structure and the appointment of corporate governance officers and company secretaries.

As a constituent of the VN30 Index, representing the 30 largest and most liquid companies on Vietnam’s stock market, SABECO is recognised for maintaining stable business performance while continuously strengthening its corporate governance framework. The company places strong emphasis on protecting the legitimate interests of shareholders and stakeholders, while positioning transparency and accountability as core pillars of its long-term development strategy.

Accordingly, SABECO has continued to diversify and enhance the quality of its information disclosure channels. Shareholders and investors are provided with comprehensive and timely access to information on strategic direction, business performance and corporate governance matters. All disclosures fully comply with regulatory requirements for listed companies and are made available in both Vietnamese and English on the company’s website and relevant platforms, facilitating access for domestic and international investors.

In addition, information on ownership structure and operating model, major and internal shareholders, members of the Board of Directors and Executive Board, as well as related-party transactions, is publicly and regularly updated through SABECO’s annual reports and official disclosure channels. The company also maintains regular engagement with investors, media representatives and other stakeholders, reinforcing transparency, dialogue and market confidence.

SABECO’s inclusion among the Top 8 large-cap companies for corporate governance at VLCA 2025 reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align its governance practices with international standards. The recognition reinforces its credibility, supports the attraction of long-term investment, and contributes to the continued development of Vietnam’s capital market.