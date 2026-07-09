Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Genetic study reveals human-driven spread of invasive tilapia in Thailand

July 09, 2026 | 12:01
(0) user say
Researchers at Chulalongkorn University's Aquatic Resources Research Institute found new genetic evidence showing multiple introductions and human-mediated spread of invasive blackchin tilapia across Thailand's waterways, researchers said.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2026 - Researchers from Aquatic Resources Research Institute (ARRI), Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University have recently uncovered new genetic evidence explaining how the invasive blackchin tilapia (Sarotherodon melanotheron), a species native to West Africa, became established throughout Thailand.

Based on genetic analysis of 466 fish samples collected nationwide, the study identified high genetic diversity, including 19 distinct haplotypes, revealing that the species originated from multiple introduction events rather than a single release. The findings also show that subsequent human-mediated translocations within Thailand played a major role in the species' rapid spread.

The study represents one of the most comprehensive genetic assessments of blackchin tilapia in Thailand to date. Researchers confirmed that the invasive populations belong to Sarotherodon melanotheron melanotheron subspecies and identified 13 private haplotypes unique to specific populations. Several of these occurred at relatively high frequencies in Samut Songkhram, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Surat Thani, indicating multiple introduction sources and limited mixing among some regional populations.

Using haplotype distribution patterns, network analysis and phylogenetic comparisons, the researchers traced the origins of Thailand's blackchin tilapia to multiple geographic sources, including Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as potentially other unsampled native populations in West Africa.

The study also found that blackchin tilapia populations in different parts of Thailand are genetically distinct, particularly in Samut Songkhram, which is believed to be the earliest site of the invasion. At the same time, researchers discovered that fish sharing the most common genetic signature were found in provinces across eastern and southern Thailand, including Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla, suggesting they were transported by human activities rather than spreading naturally through connected waterways.

The researchers said "The findings provide valuable scientific evidence for strengthening surveillance and management of the invasive species. By identifying introduction pathways and patterns of dispersal, the study offers important guidance for preventing further spread, improving biosecurity measures and mitigating ecological impacts on Thailand's freshwater ecosystems."

Link to the research paper https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352513426002152

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Chulalongkorn University

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
tilapia Thailand invasive tilapia

Related Contents

Thailand approves $1.99bn in new investment led by AI, electronics

Thailand approves $1.99bn in new investment led by AI, electronics

Thailand locks in $4.1 billion in EV supply chain investment as auto sector pivots

Thailand locks in $4.1 billion in EV supply chain investment as auto sector pivots

Thai beverage group sees Vietnam as long-term growth partner

Thai beverage group sees Vietnam as long-term growth partner

Thailand's trust capital is strategic advantage, says NUS dean

Thailand's trust capital is strategic advantage, says NUS dean

Phu Tho hosts Thai Connect Conference to boost investment, trade ties

Phu Tho hosts Thai Connect Conference to boost investment, trade ties

TAT signs tourism deals with Vietjet and four Vietnamese travel firms

TAT signs tourism deals with Vietjet and four Vietnamese travel firms

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Argent Plastic Surgery relocates to larger Mount Alvernia clinic

Argent Plastic Surgery relocates to larger Mount Alvernia clinic

CUKTECH hosts first Charge and Connect event in Vietnam

CUKTECH hosts first Charge and Connect event in Vietnam

Aurora Mobile showcases AI-first customer engagement platform in Hong Kong

Aurora Mobile showcases AI-first customer engagement platform in Hong Kong

Cambodian school wins US$15,000 AIA sustainability award

Cambodian school wins US$15,000 AIA sustainability award

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Argent Plastic Surgery relocates to larger Mount Alvernia clinic

Argent Plastic Surgery relocates to larger Mount Alvernia clinic

CUKTECH hosts first Charge and Connect event in Vietnam

CUKTECH hosts first Charge and Connect event in Vietnam

Aurora Mobile showcases AI-first customer engagement platform in Hong Kong

Aurora Mobile showcases AI-first customer engagement platform in Hong Kong

Cambodian school wins US$15,000 AIA sustainability award

Cambodian school wins US$15,000 AIA sustainability award

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020