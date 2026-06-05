SKYWORTH Solar opens Bangkok office and signs 100MW solar MoU in Thailand

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2026 - SKYWORTH Solar has reinforced its commitment to Thailand's growing clean energy sector following the opening of its Bangkok office and the signing of a 100MW commercial and industrial (C&I) solar project memorandum of understanding with local partner CapSolar.



The announcement forms part of SKYWORTH Solar's newly unveiled global growth strategy, revealed at the 2026 SNEC Exhibition and Global Customer Summit in Shanghai, where the company introduced its new positioning as a "Global Smart Energy Ecosystem Leader" and outlined plans to accelerate expansion across key international markets.Thailand has emerged as one of SKYWORTH Solar's strategic markets in Southeast Asia, driven by rising energy demand, increasing electricity costs for businesses, and growing momentum behind renewable energy adoption.The opening of the company's Thailand office at Empire Tower in Bangkok strengthens SKYWORTH Solar's local presence. It enables the company to provide customers and partners with enhanced support across consultation, project execution, after-sales service, supply chain coordination and project delivery."Thailand represents a significant growth opportunity for SKYWORTH Solar as businesses increasingly seek reliable and cost-effective clean energy solutions," saidChief Investment Officer of SKYWORTH Group, CEO and Director of SKYWORTH Solar. "Our strategy is built on the principle of 'Global Vision, Local Execution', combining global expertise with strong local partnerships to support Thailand's energy transition and long-term sustainability goals."As part of its expansion plans, SKYWORTH Solar signed a 100MW C&I solar project MOU with CapSolar, supporting the growing demand for rooftop solar solutions among commercial and industrial businesses.The company is also strengthening its local ecosystem through investments in project development, financing partnerships and service capabilities. This includes a strategic banking collaboration with ICBC Thai and access to a US$500 million investment fund to support solar project development and deployment in Thailand and other international markets.One example of SKYWORTH Solar's growing footprint in Thailand is its 3MW rooftop solar project at UMC Steel Plant in Chonburi Province. The project is expected to generate approximately 4.4 million kWh of clean electricity in its first year, helping reduce energy costs while supporting the facility's sustainability objectives.The developments in Thailand were highlighted as part of SKYWORTH Solar's broader global strategy unveiled at SNEC 2026. The company announced plans to expand its solar, energy storage, and integrated smart energy solutions across Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, in response to increasing global demand for renewable energy technologies.As governments and businesses accelerate their decarbonisation efforts, SKYWORTH Solar aims to support customers through a combination of advanced technology, flexible business models and localised service capabilities.For more information about SKYWORTH Solar and its clean energy solutions, please visit https://www.skyworth-pv.com.

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