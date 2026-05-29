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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SSC and Thai SEC exchange experience on digital asset markets and gold derivatives

May 29, 2026 | 15:48
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The chairwoman of Vietnam's State Securities Commission has held talks with her Thai counterpart during the official visit of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Thailand.
SSC and Thai SEC exchange experience on digital asset markets and gold derivatives

The meeting took place in Bangkok on May 28 between State Securities Commission (SSC) chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong and Wisit Wisitsora-at, secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC).

Wisit Wisitsora-at congratulated Vietnam’s stock market on its recent upgrade from frontier market to secondary emerging market status by FTSE Russell.

He also noted that Vietnam was becoming an increasingly attractive destination for investment flows in Southeast Asia, supported by strong growth potential and positive economic prospects in the coming years.

The SEC chairman said the meeting was attended by several specialised departments of the Thai SEC, which were ready to exchange views and share experiences with the Vietnamese delegation on areas of mutual interest, thereby further strengthening practical and effective cooperation between the two countries’ regulators and capital markets.

Speaking at the meeting, Phuong said, alongside the growing friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Thailand, cooperation in the securities and capital market sectors has also achieved positive results in recent years.

According to the SSC chairwoman, Vietnam’s stock market has long attracted major investors from Thailand, while Thai enterprises are increasingly interested in and carrying out listing procedures on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange. She welcomed the active participation of Thai businesses in investment activities in Vietnam and expressed hope that Thai investors would continue expanding their presence in Vietnam’s securities market.

SSC and Thai SEC exchange experience on digital asset markets and gold derivatives

Phuong said the SSC and Thailand’s SEC have maintained a close and constructive partnership for many years. The SSC appreciates the SEC’s effective support and coordination, particularly in sharing experiences related to the development of new financial markets and products such as digital asset trading platforms and gold derivatives markets, as well as strengthening market supervision and regulatory capacity.

The SSC chairwoman added that the Vietnamese regulator was studying the introduction of additional financial markets and products to diversify the country’s capital market. She also emphasised the importance of stronger cooperation in market supervision and the development of new financial products to support transparent, safe, and sustainable capital market growth both domestically and across ASEAN.

At the meeting, Wisitsora-at asserted that cooperation between the SSC and the SEC not only contributed to the development of each country’s capital market, but also supported the broader development of Southeast Asia’s financial markets.

He also expressed hope that the two sides would continue maintaining close cooperation while strengthening support for businesses and encouraging deeper connectivity between the two capital markets in the future.

Following the remarks by the two agency leaders, both sides exchanged experiences and discussed the development, regulatory frameworks, and operational mechanisms for gold derivatives products, digital asset trading markets, risk management practices, and the development of new financial products.

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By Nguyen Huong

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State Securities Commission (SSC) Thailand

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