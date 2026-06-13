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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EVN and Gulf Energy plan to develop LNG projects in Vietnam

June 13, 2026 | 03:08
(0) user say
EVN and Gulf Energy Group (Thailand) have discussed the possibility of cooperating to develop wind and liquefied natural gas power projects in Vietnam.
EVN and Gulf Energy plan to develop LNG projects in Vietnam
Chaichawin Tantiyankul, general director of Gulf Energy's Southeast Asia Energy Division, spoke with Dang Hoang An, chairman of EVN

On June 10, senior leaders of Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) held a meeting with Gulf Energy Group (Thailand) to discuss future power projects.

At the meeting, Chaichawin Tantiyankul, general director of Gulf Energy's Southeast Asia Energy Division, proposed developing several wind and LNG power projects in Vietnam in the coming period.

Chairman of EVN Dang Hoang An said, “In the context of continuously increasing electricity demand for socioeconomic development, Vietnam needs to mobilise diverse resources to develop new power sources. EVN supports and is ready to cooperate with Gulf Energy in the research process for these projects.”

The EVN leader also urged the Thai energy group to work closely with relevant authorities, localities, and partners to accelerate research and development of wind, LNG, and other suitable energy projects in Vietnam.

At a meeting with Thai business leaders on May 27, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam encouraged Thai firms to expand high-quality investment in strategic sectors that support Vietnam's sustainable development goals.

Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive of Gulf Energy Development, reaffirmed the group's ambition to become a long-term strategic partner of Vietnam. He said the company aims to strengthen the country's energy security through investments in LNG and renewable energy projects.

Before pursuing LNG developments, Gulf Energy had already established a renewable energy footprint in Vietnam through subsidiaries and joint-venture partners.

In the solar sector, Gulf Energy partnered with TTC Group to develop two projects in Tay Ninh province that are now commercially operational. TTC Project No.1 has a capacity of 68.8MWp and an investment value of about $65 million, while TTC Project No.2 has a capacity of 50MWp with investment of approximately $50 million.

The group has also brought three nearshore wind power projects into operation in Vinh Long province, with a combined capacity of 128MW. According to previous announcements, Gulf Energy is planning to expand the capacity of the Binh Dai offshore wind power project in Ben Tre province to 310MW.

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By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
EVN LNG Gulf Energy Group Thailand power wind farm

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