Vietnam Rises From A Consumer Market To A Global Tour Destination

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2025 - The two explosive concert nights of G-DRAGON, known as "the King of K-pop," at Ocean City affirmed the appeal of a top international star and signaled Vietnam's emergence as a new stop on the global music map. Beyond the dazzling lights, the event reflects a long-term vision and strategic planning. Pioneering corporations like Vingroup are helping shape a new era in Vietnam's cultural industry and music tourism, raising both expectations and standards for future world tour experiences in the country.

A "strategic destination" on the global world tour map



G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI, presented by VPBank, turned Ocean City into the music epicenter of Asia last weekend. More than 100,000 fans from around the world gathered to live in the rhythm of G-DRAGON, the King of Kpop and a global cultural icon.



"I have attended many concerts in Thailand and Singapore, but nowhere has given me the intense excitement and emotional high like in Vietnam. Experiencing a world-class tour right in my home country is truly unmatched," shared Khanh Trang, a concert-goer from Hanoi.



More than just a music party, G-DRAGON's concert proved world-class organizational capability, allowing Vietnamese audiences to experience a true world tour at home for the first time. From sound, lighting, stage, security, and logistics to activities such as VIP soundcheck and send-off, every detail was operated smoothly and professionally.



"Kpop concerts, especially those of G-DRAGON, are always considered the golden standard in the Asian performance industry due to the perfect harmony of artistry, technology, and professionalism," said Nguyen Ha Linh, Master of Cultural and Arts Management at Chung Ang University (Korea), lecturer at Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.



To bring the world tour of the Asian icon G-DRAGON to Vietnam, 8WONDER, the music festival brand founded by Vingroup, played the role of key organizer and had to overcome numerous strict selection standards.



Meanwhile, V-Spirit, a new member company under Vingroup's Culture pillar, directly organized the event, ensuring all aspects from technical operations and artist hospitality to audience experience met global world tour standards.



The success of this first world tour marks an important milestone, affirming the capacity of Vietnamese enterprises to host international-level events and raising performance standards across the domestic industry.



"This event demonstrates two things: Vingroup's international organizational capability, and Vietnam's new position on the global performance map. From being a 'consumer market', Vietnam has risen to become a 'performance destination' where artists consider it a key part of their cultural exchange strategy," emphasized expert Ha Linh.



From the 8WONDER series hosting Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, The Kid Laroi to the G-DRAGON world tour, Vietnam has truly proven it can "play in the big league". If in the past, international stars looked at Vietnam as a test stop, now the global performance map welcomes a new strategic destination where artists do not just "drop by" but truly establish a meaningful presence.



A springboard for the era of Vietnam's cultural and tourism industry



If G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] proves world-class organizational capability, the lasting influence of the event reveals enormous potential for the integrated tourism - entertainment - cultural model that Vingroup is building.



Even after the two nights of concerts ended, Ocean City continues to "resonate". From performance clips to crowd check-in moments, food, resorts, and entertainment, all have created the organic spread of a global music destination where visitors do not only come to watch concerts but to immerse in a full cultural experience.



"This is my first time in Vietnam. Ocean City is very clean, beautiful, and convenient. I rented a homestay right near the stage. There are cafes, restaurants, and shopping centers around. It really feels like a true festival city. I will definitely come back for future concerts," shared Tori Lawrence, a visitor from the UK.



According to expert Nguyen Ha Linh, the destination concert model, where concerts are tied to tourism experiences, has long been applied in countries with developed cultural industries. The combination of tourism, arts, and services in an all-in-one ecosystem expands the service value chain and positions Vietnam as a creative entertainment hub in the region.



Not only boosting tourism, Vingroup is also contributing to setting long-term standards for Vietnam's cultural industry.



Together, V-Spirit, V-Culture Talents and V-Film form the trifecta supporting Vingroup's Culture pillar. They work to preserve traditional values, promote artistic creation, and build an ecosystem where Vietnamese artists can grow their talent, earn a sustainable living, and devote themselves to their craft.



According to expert Ha Linh, this long-term investment strategy reflects the cultural industry cluster model, where artistic creativity, technology, and the service economy work together. This approach is essential for developing a modern cultural industry.



"Corporations like Vingroup play a leading role by investing in high-quality infrastructure, technology, and services. This turns cultural soft power into economic strength, helping Vietnam become a new center of entertainment and cultural exchange in Asia," she said.



Musician Huy Tuan has also previously noted that: "Culture reflects a country's identity and success. The fact that Vingroup and major corporations are working with the government to develop the cultural industry is not only positive for Vietnamese music, but also for the nation as a whole."



The success of G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI, presented by VPBank, not only affirms the international organizational capacity of Vietnamese enterprises to organize international-level events. It also sets the foundation for a new era of performance and cultural tourism in Vietnam. The country is no longer just a place for audiences. It has stepped confidently onto the world stage.



