VietShrimp Asia connecting the aquaculture value chain

January 29, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
VietShrimp Asia 2026, co-held with Aquaculture Vietnam 2026, will serve as a knowledge-driven, business-oriented hub, fostering industry connections and shaping trends for Vietnam’s aquaculture sector and the wider regional market.

VietShrimp Asia 2026 and Aquaculture Vietnam 2026, to take place on March 18-20 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, serve as a strategic platform where knowledge, technology and business connectivity converge to shape the future of aquaculture.

VietShrimp Asia connecting the aquaculture value chain

The co-located exhibitions are expected to bring together 200+ exhibitors, attracting 7,000+ trade visitors from 30+ countries and regions, across a total exhibition area of 8,800 square metres.

The exhibitions are organised by specialised industry sectors, covering the entire aquaculture value chain, from inputs, technologies and environmental management to advanced farming technologies and AI-powered solutions.

Alongside the exhibitions, associated events will feature a series of industry-focused programmes offering in-depth content, updates on the latest trends, technologies and practical solutions. These activities are designed to enhance industry competitiveness and support the sustainable development of aquaculture businesses.

VietShrimp Asia connecting the aquaculture value chain

International conferences will feature international leading experts and industry thought leaders, delivering in-depth insights and updates on global market trends, emerging challenges, and best practices shaping the aquaculture industry worldwide.

Key discussions will cover sustainability strategies, regulatory frameworks, digital transformation, food safety compliance, and green development standards.

Meanwhile, technical seminars will be delivered by leading companies and solution providers, introducing the latest technologies, innovations, and practical applications in aquaculture.

Sessions will focus on high-tech farming systems, disease control solutions, cost optimisation tools, and advanced technologies designed to improve productivity and operational efficiency.

One of the core values of the events lie in their ability to effectively connect stakeholders across the entire aquaculture value chain, from input suppliers and technology providers to buyers and trade partners in both domestic and international markets.

VietShrimp Asia connecting the aquaculture value chain

VietShrimp Asia and Aquaculture Vietnam are also designed as long-term initiatives accompanying the sustainable development of Vietnam’s aquaculture industry. By fostering collaboration among businesses, experts and the aquaculture community, the events contribute to promoting efficient, responsible and future-oriented production models.

A match and meet programme will provide a dedicated networking platform designed to help exhibitors, suppliers, buyers and potential partners easily connect, exchange business needs and explore long-term collaboration opportunities.

Meanwhile, a bus-in programme is to be implemented to facilitate farmers, cooperatives, small business leaders, and technical professionals from key aquaculture provinces in gaining direct access to technologies, solutions and industry knowledge. Through this, the initiative helps enhance production capacity, management capabilities and adaptability across the entire aquaculture value chain.

Maximising efficiency

Last year marked a milestone for Vietnam’s aquaculture industry, with output nearing 10 million tonnes and exports reaching a record $11.3 billion, laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth beyond 2026. Shrimp and basa fish continued to drive exports, while marine aquaculture and species diversification expanded supply capacity and value across the production chain.

With that, the two events in March will create a strategic meeting point for the growing Southeast Asian aquaculture community, bringing together the entire aquaculture value chain within a single, integrated platform.

This combined exhibition delivers clear advantages in cost efficiency and return on investment for participating companies.

With just one exhibition presence, businesses can simultaneously engage with multiple target customer segments, strategic partners, and industry experts, enabling them to optimise marketing, sales, and trade promotion budgets while enhancing brand visibility across the market.

LeadGrab, a dedicated application for exhibitors, allows for easy and efficient visitor data collection through simple QR code scanning.

Exhibitors can quickly track, follow up with potential customers, and maximise post-event engagement, ultimately improving investment efficiency and driving sales growth after the exhibition.

The joint events are organised by Informa Markets, which boasts a portfolio of over 550 international events and brands across a wide range of industries. As part of its global livestock and aquaculture exhibition series, VietShrimp Asia and Aquaculture Vietnam not only provide a large-scale business and trade platform, but also serve as a strategic bridge for accelerating technology transfer, promoting advanced production models, and expanding international collaboration within the aquaculture industry.

With an international scale, carefully curated technical content, and a long-term development vision, VietShrimp Asia 2026 and Aquaculture Vietnam 2026 are expected to become a key meeting point for Vietnam’s aquaculture industry and the wider region. Through this platform, the events contribute to reinforcing Vietnam’s position as a dynamic hub for aquaculture and aquaculture processing, integrating into global markets, and meeting increasingly stringent international standards.

Register to attend: https://ers-vn.informa-info.com/avs26

Contact information:

  • Exhibition: Ms. Sophie Nguyen – sophie.nguyen@informa.com
  • Group delegation support: Ms. Phuong – phuong.c@informa.com
  • MarCom support: Ms. Anita Pham – anita.pham@informa.com
Norway and Vietnam to boost aquaculture ties Norway and Vietnam to boost aquaculture ties

The Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) last week co-organised a seminar to discuss cooperation opportunities in aquaculture and seafood.
Aquaculture stocks lean to speculative Aquaculture stocks lean to speculative

Market experts suggest that investors could consider speculating on leading Vietnamese aquaculture stocks in the final two quarters of the year, as valuations become increasingly attractive due to the cyclical nature of the sector.
UOB Vietnam and NAVICO expand green finance for Vietnam’s aquaculture sector UOB Vietnam and NAVICO expand green finance for Vietnam’s aquaculture sector

United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) and Nam Viet Corporation signed a green trade finance agreement on April 4, reinforcing their commitment to advancing sustainable aquaculture in Vietnam.

By Ha Thuy

