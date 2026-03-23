Australia expands agrifood engagement in Vietnam

Delivered under the Australia-Southeast Asia Business Exchange programme, the five-day in-market event ran March 16-20 in Cambodia and Vietnam and marked one of the largest Australian agribusiness delegations to visit the countries, demonstrating the growing interest of Australian partners to diversify partnerships and deepen collaboration with the Vietnamese market.

Following successful events in Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City, the delegation arrived in Hanoi this morning for site visits with the leading retailers and agribusinesses to better understand Vietnam’s evolving agriculture and food landscape. These visits provided valuable insights into local supply chains, consumer trends and emerging opportunities.

Building on this momentum, the Australia-Vietnam Agrifood Connections event held in the afternoon brought together business leaders, industry associations, agricultural experts, potential partners to foster two-way trade and investment and explore new commercial partnerships.

The delegation featured companies across two complementary streams. The food and beverages stream included exporters of premium meat, seafood, dairy, horticulture, wine, beverages and packaged foods.

The Food Supply Chain stream brought together Australian agribusinesses supplying inputs, technology, know-how, and AgTech innovations to enhance productivity, sustainability, traceability and value-adding across livestock, supply chain technology and aquaculture sectors.

Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies with a population of rapidly expanding middle class and growing demand for high-quality, safe and traceable food products. The country is also modernising its agri-food sector towards high value-added, standards-compliant and climate-smart production to meet domestic demand and global standards.

This rapid transformation is driving demand for supplying high-quality genetics, feed grains, advanced production management, high-tech solutions, and traceability systems. Opportunities are also emerging for investment in advanced processing and value-adding facilities.

Chris Morley, Trade and Investment Commissioner to Vietnam and Cambodia emphasised that Australia’s agrifood strengths strongly complemented Vietnam’s transformation ambitions.

“Australia is internationally recognised for high-quality, safe food systems underpinned by robust biosecurity and traceability frameworks. This positions Australia as a natural partner for Vietnam as it moves up the value chain,” Morley said.

There are significant opportunities for collaboration not only in premium food exports, but also in technology transfer, innovation and investment to support Vietnam’s goals for value-added, standards-compliant and climate-smart production.

This mission highlights the growing depth of Australia and Vietnam agrifood collaboration and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening resilient, innovative and sustainable food systems.

Through initiatives such as the Australia-Southeast Asia Business Exchange programme, Australia will continue to support stronger commercial partnerships, knowledge exchange and long-term investment between Australian and Vietnamese agribusinesses.