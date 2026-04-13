Vietnam-Thailand relations enter new era with 50-year milestone

As Vietnam and Thailand mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, C asean Vietnam hosted the 2026 C asean Vietnam Group Sharing on April 10 in Hanoi, creating a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue to reflect on bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues to deepen ties amid ASEAN’s evolving landscape.

Pham Quang Vinh, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and former ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting Leader of Vietnam, explained that relations between the two countries are underpinned by enduring geographical and cultural linkages, from the shared Mekong basin to a common rice-based civilisation and community-oriented way of life.

“Despite periods of geopolitical complexity, our two nations have steadily consolidated cooperation across diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people channels within ASEAN. The partnership is entering a new phase, marked by its elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on sustainable peace, inclusive development, innovation, and strengthened regional coordination,” he said.

Pham Quang Vinh, former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam

Vinh also noted that the relationship between Vietnam and Thailand is not just limited to the past 50 years, but rather hundreds or even thousands of years. "Rooted in the shared ecosystem and rice culture of the Mekong sub-region, the two nations have transformed their ties from a battlefield into a thriving marketplace, significantly strengthening mutual political trust," Vinh said. "Vietnam now has Thailand as its largest economic trading partner in ASEAN. Two core priorities remain: building resilient supply chains and enhancing people-to-people ties."

Urawadee Sriphiromya, Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam, said the 50-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries has reached remarkable heights and is more robust than ever.

"Both countries have ushered in a new era by elevating their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," she said. "Economic cooperation has expanded across various sectors, including trade, logistics connectivity, renewable energy, and green development. Thailand is currently the eighth-largest foreign investor in Vietnam in terms of cumulative investment."

Looking ahead, Sriphiromya expressed her hope that the two countries would continue to work closely to promote peace, stability, and security in the region.

"Thailand will cooperate with Vietnam to achieve a bilateral trade target of $25 billion, with individuals remaining at the centre of this partnership," Sriphiromya said. "Future efforts will focus on enhancing connectivity, encouraging sustainable development, strengthening cultural understanding, developing a highly educated workforce, and expanding youth exchanges."

Urawadee Sriphiromya, Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam

Tran Hai Van, deputy director general of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Vietnam and Thailand can move beyond traditional cultural exchanges towards co-creating films, performing arts, music, and digital content, while linking creative hubs to expand opportunities across ASEAN.

She highlighted the potential to develop joint tourism products based on shared heritage, gastronomy, festivals, and sustainable community-based models, positioning ASEAN as a unified destination.

"Empowering young people through exchanges, training, and creative networks is key to strengthening people-to-people ties, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering a more connected and dynamic ASEAN identity," Van said.

On the business front, Phayom Visouveth, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, said Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation has evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

C asean Vietnam Group Sharing 2026 took place in Hanoi on April 10

Citing leading Thai companies such as Central Retail, CP Group, and SCG as success stories, Visouveth said Thai businesses in Vietnam are not just focused on market expansion but are also committed to building integrated business ecosystems.

"These efforts play a significant role in job creation, technology transfer, and improving the quality of products and services. They also contribute to strengthening Vietnam's position as a key manufacturing and export hub in the region. Looking ahead, renewable energy, retail, and the digital economy are sectors with the greatest potential for future collaboration," she explained.

Phan Chi Thanh, former Ambassador of Vietnam to Thailand, noted that during his tenure, he witnessed many significant milestones, most notably the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Everyday exchanges play a vital role in strengthening bilateral ties, while landmarks such as Vietnam Town, Ho Chi Minh memorial sites, and the Nakhon Phanom Clock Tower stand as vivid symbols of a friendship nurtured by diplomacy and individuals, shared memories, and common cultural values," he said.

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