EU and Vietnam elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership

January 29, 2026 | 15:22
On January 29, the European Union and Vietnam announced the upgrade of their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in their 35 years of bilateral relations.
EU and Vietnam elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership
Photo: VNA

The upgrade reflects the depth and breadth of cooperation developed over more than three decades. It underlines the importance for the EU and Vietnam to reinforce cooperation among partners who support the respect for international law, multilateralism, and free and open trade, against the backdrop of an evolving international environment.

The partnership will provide a framework for closer cooperation across all these key areas, including trade and investment, sustainable development, climate and energy, digital transformation, security-related issues, and cooperation in multilateral forums.

President of the European Council António Costa said, "For 35 years, our partnership has grown in depth and ambition. And today, we reach a significant new milestone. We are elevating our relationship to the highest level. This upgrade fully captures the depth and breadth of our collaboration to date, and our expectations for its future evolution – on trade, on green and digital transition, on security, and on people-to-people ties."

The upgrade builds on existing agreements and mechanisms, including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU–Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which have significantly expanded bilateral exchanges and cooperation over the past decade.

Since the entry into force of the EVFTA, bilateral trade and investment have expanded substantially, strengthening economic integration and delivering tangible benefits for businesses and citizens on both sides. The partnership has also been underpinned by robust cooperation on sustainable development, climate action, judicial reform, education, security and regional stability.

Formal diplomatic relations between the European Union and Vietnam were established in 1990. Over the past three decades, cooperation has grown into a broad and dynamic partnership encompassing trade, investment, development cooperation, sustainable growth, political dialogue, and human rights.

EU Council president to visit Vietnam amid partnership upgrade EU Council president to visit Vietnam amid partnership upgrade

High-level exchanges are set to underscore the deepening ties between the European Union and Vietnam as both sides advance a new phase of strategic cooperation.
European business confidence reaches highest in seven years European business confidence reaches highest in seven years

EuroCham released the Q4 2025 edition of its Business Confidence Index (BCI) on January 13, recording its highest level in seven years and marking a decisive shift in European business sentiment.
European expertise to boost Vietnam’s sustainable logistics push European expertise to boost Vietnam’s sustainable logistics push

As Vietnam expands its role in global manufacturing and trade, the demand for smart, low-carbon logistics is becoming increasingly urgent to support its net-zero goals. Dan Jian, principal of Investment for the Asia and Middle East Region at APM Terminals under the Maersk Group, spoke with VIR’s Bich Thuy about how European expertise can help accelerate the sustainable logistics transition.

By Thanh Van

EU Vietnam EVFTA Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

