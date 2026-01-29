EU and Vietnam elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership

Photo: VNA

The upgrade reflects the depth and breadth of cooperation developed over more than three decades. It underlines the importance for the EU and Vietnam to reinforce cooperation among partners who support the respect for international law, multilateralism, and free and open trade, against the backdrop of an evolving international environment.

The partnership will provide a framework for closer cooperation across all these key areas, including trade and investment, sustainable development, climate and energy, digital transformation, security-related issues, and cooperation in multilateral forums.

President of the European Council António Costa said, "For 35 years, our partnership has grown in depth and ambition. And today, we reach a significant new milestone. We are elevating our relationship to the highest level. This upgrade fully captures the depth and breadth of our collaboration to date, and our expectations for its future evolution – on trade, on green and digital transition, on security, and on people-to-people ties."

The upgrade builds on existing agreements and mechanisms, including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU–Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which have significantly expanded bilateral exchanges and cooperation over the past decade.

Since the entry into force of the EVFTA, bilateral trade and investment have expanded substantially, strengthening economic integration and delivering tangible benefits for businesses and citizens on both sides. The partnership has also been underpinned by robust cooperation on sustainable development, climate action, judicial reform, education, security and regional stability.

Formal diplomatic relations between the European Union and Vietnam were established in 1990. Over the past three decades, cooperation has grown into a broad and dynamic partnership encompassing trade, investment, development cooperation, sustainable growth, political dialogue, and human rights.

