Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

At an international press conference on the congress on January 14, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, a member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Office, said, “The Party Central Office distributed 1,586 tablet computers to all official delegates attending the congress.”

The switch will replace nearly 1.6 million pages of paper and is expected to generate significant savings in paper, printing ink, and manpower, marking a major step forward in applying IT to large-scale political events.

“To date, most delegates have already become familiar with using the tablets and have begun reviewing documents well in advance of the event,” Ha added.

All tasks have been completed on schedule and in line with set requirements, with a number of important innovations introduced.

Along with using digital material, the party congress also developed specialised software to collect and synthesise delegates’ opinions and contributions during the congress.

“In addition, a wide range of digital applications has been put into operation for this year’s event. Overall, many software solutions have been introduced and are now being effectively operated by the relevant agencies,” she said, describing the initiative as clear evidence of efforts to reduce paperwork and save costs, human resources and time through the use of IT.

At the press conference, Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation Commission Trinh Van Quyet, said that the preparation of draft documents submitted to the 14th Party Congress was conducted over five years, which was deployed elaborately, methodically, and scientifically.

“The draft documents don't just summarises the journey of the past five years, they also identify goals and tasks in the next term, clearly showing strategic thinking, long-term vision, and national development orientation to the mid-21st century,” Quyet said.

In just one month of collecting opinions, nearly 14 million opinions were contributed, with nearly five million party members and people contributing opinions.

The 14th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 25, in Hanoi, with the participation of nearly 1,600 delegates, representing more than five million Party members nationwide.

