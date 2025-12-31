Digital shift reshaping Vietnam’s real estate brokerages

What contradictions between tighter regulatory demands for transparency and investors’ expectations for digital capability do you see in Vietnam’s real estate brokerage market?

The core paradox lies in systemic information asymmetry. While the Ministry of Construction calls for enhanced professionalism and adherence to ethical standards, the market still lacks a unified competency assessment framework for brokers. This isn't merely a regulatory issue, it's a crisis of data infrastructure.

Brokerage has become an indispensable bridge between developers, investors, and clients, yet most operations remain unstructured, managing clients through notebooks, Excel spreadsheets, or messaging apps. This creates information loss, makes transaction history difficult to track, and prevents performance analysis for optimisation.

Digital transformation is no longer optional, it's existential. Brokers without technological enablement will gradually be eliminated because they cannot meet the transparency and professionalism requirements that regulators and clients now expect.

International research shows that real estate companies implementing digital technology achieve 32 per cent higher customer acquisition rates and reduce transaction processing time by 45 per cent.

How does Meey Group’s product architecture create network effects and cumulative value for its users?

We built our ecosystem on principles of seamless integration and multidimensional interoperability between products. Meey Map isn't just a planning inquiry tool, it's an AI-powered mapping platform that automatically converts coordinates from VN2000 to Google Maps when scanning land title photos, while displaying property price maps based on market data.

Our strategic product Meey Map represents the crystallisation of creative intelligence, successfully integrating features from Meey 3D, Meey Atlas, and Meey CRM.

This architecture creates a seamless workflow: brokers check planning on Meey Map with data from authorities, manage the entire customer journey on Meey CRM, create 360-degree virtual tours, and post listings on Meey Land, all through Meey ID.

Network effects amplify as each transaction, each planning data point, and each customer behaviour gets analysed by our AI-Big Data system and transformed into accumulated value for the entire user community.

What previously took hours now takes seconds. By 2024, Meey CRM became the daily tool for 46,000 brokers, while Meey Map attracted 55,000 trusted users with 25,000 daily visits.

How are AI and big data integrated into Meey Group’s architecture to deliver lasting competitive advantage?

We deploy AI across three architectural layers: data collection and processing, predictive analytics, and user interaction.

One of our most significant breakthroughs is the ability to scan land title photos and automatically convert coordinates from VN2000 to Google Maps, enabling users to easily map property information without manual data entry.

AI supports property valuation and displays price maps based on market value, location, and area data, helping investors gain comprehensive perspectives and make more effective decisions.

Global research indicates AI can automate up to 37 per cent of real estate operations, saving approximately $34 billion in operational efficiency by 2030.

The system's self-learning mechanism analyses user behaviour, predicts needs, and suggests suitable products.

Brokers are trained to use AI-driven predictive analytics to capture market trends, apply AI tools for property valuation and investment risk assessment.

The public can easily review construction plans, infrastructure development projects, and regional property valuations, thereby optimising decisions.

Sustainable competitive advantage comes not from individual algorithms, but from our ability to integrate multi-source data and generate actionable insights immediately.

The global PropTech market is projected to reach $975.24 billion by 2029, reflecting long-term investment in these technologies.

How does Meey Group ensure its Tech 4.0 transformation empowers traditional brokers instead of displacing them?

We expect our products will help change traditional brokers' working habits into digital Tech 4.0 brokers, similar to what Uber/Grab did with traditional taxi services. However, unlike the gig economy model, we don't replace, we empower the existing broker workforce.

Our inclusive strategy manifests through a three-phase training programme with personal mentors. Each broker receives a dedicated mentor to ensure effective knowledge absorption and resolve issues arising during the transformation process.

Training content covers tool operation, digital mindset, and data analysis capabilities.

The result is so inspiring that 85 per cent of brokers increase sales within just one month of using Meey CRM.

This proves that technology doesn't eliminate brokers but helps them work smarter, faster, and more effectively.

In the near future, proficient use of proptech tools will become a minimum requirement, not a competitive advantage.

Outstanding brokers will be those who know how to combine data from Meey Map for accurate planning consultation, use Meey CRM to build sustainable customer relationships, and leverage Meey 3D to create premium customer experiences.

They will bridge technology and human emotion, using data to make decisions while maintaining empathy and personal connection with clients.

