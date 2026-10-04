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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SOTRANS targets chemical warehousing growth with Ho Nai project

October 04, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
As safety, environmental, and supply chain transparency standards become increasingly stringent, building a chemical warehouse is no longer simply a matter of capacity.

With the SOTRANS Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse project, SOTRANS Logistics aims to combine advanced safety technologies with green transition, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve operational efficiency for customers.

Driven by expanding production and trade, the global chemical warehousing market is projected to reach $122.29 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.67 per cent from 2026 to 2031, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

The market is shifting from simply expanding storage capacity toward developing specialised infrastructure that meets increasingly stringent safety standards for a wide range of products, from pharmaceuticals to hazardous chemicals.

Aligning with this trend, Vietnam’s chemical logistics market has maintained steady growth in recent years, serving the demand for material distribution and storage across agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and renewable energy sectors.

According to the Vietnam Industry and Trade Information Centre under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the chemical logistics market grew by an impressive 14.5 per cent in 2025. Professional logistics infrastructure has become a vital link in the competitiveness of the chemical industry, which has set a growth target of 10-11 per cent a year through 2030.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade sees new development opportunities for Vietnam’s chemical logistics sector under the Law on Chemicals and the Law on Environmental Protection. In warehousing, full compliance with safety regulations presents both challenges and opportunities for sustainable development.

To meet growing market demand, SOTRANS Logistics, a member of SOTRANS Group and ITL Corporation, broke ground on the SOTRANS Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse in Dong Nai in October 2025. The project is now in the final stretch toward operation.

SOTRANS targets chemical warehousing growth with Ho Nai project
SOTRANS Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse (Dong Nai) broke ground in October 2025 and is currently in the final stretch toward operation. Photo: ITL

Covering 26,400 square metres, the facility includes 16,200 sq.m of storage space with a capacity of up to 19,500 pallets. It will be Vietnam’s most advanced and safest chemical warehouse. Truong Hoang Son, warehouse project manager at SOTRANS Logistics (a member of SOTRANS Group and ITL Corporation) said, "The project was designed and operated based on the principles of Safety, Efficiency, and Sustainability."

SOTRANS targets chemical warehousing growth with Ho Nai project
Covering an area of 26,400 sq.m with a dedicated warehouse footprint of 16,200 sq.m and a capacity of up to 19,500 pallets, the project is positioned to be the most modern and safe chemical warehouse in Vietnam. Photo: ITL

Given the nature of chemical products, safety was incorporated from the design stage and will remain a priority throughout the warehouse’s operation. The SOTRANS Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse has multiple layers of protection, ranging from chemical-compatibility zoning and fire protection systems to spill control and technology-driven monitoring.

Most notably, the warehouse features a high-pressure water mist fire suppression system. High-capacity pumps produce ultrafine droplets measuring approximately 5–10 microns at a pressure of 60-80 bar (equivalent to 900-1,200 psi). This advanced system helps control and extinguish fires quickly while minimising damage to stored goods.

The warehouse also features an integrated system of trenches and containment tanks designed to prevent spilled chemicals from seeping into the surrounding environment. Smart management technology provides an additional layer of protection.

The Internet of Things (IoT) sensors enable real-time monitoring of temperature and humidity, as well as the detection of chemical gas leaks. AI supports hazard detection and early warnings. Meanwhile, a warehouse management system (WMS) tracks inventory, storage locations and the movement of goods, helping manage chemical groups with different properties.

Beyond meeting the highest operational safety standards, SOTRANS Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse pioneers a warehouse model designed to minimise environmental impact. Technologies including IoT, AI, and WMS help optimise energy use. The facility utilises electric forklifts, AGV/AMR automated solutions, and AS/RS systems to reduce manual labour, save energy and improve productivity.

“Applying technology helps reduce emissions and operating costs while improving transparency, meeting ESG criteria and building a smart, sustainable chemical warehousing model,” said Son.

Located in Dong Nai, the SOTRANS Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse benefits from connections to manufacturing hubs across Vietnam’s Southern Key Economic Region. Backed by SOTRANS’ more than 50 years of logistics experience, the project is expected to meet clients' specialised storage needs under the most rigorous safety and compliance standards.

Nguyen Thanh Nam, general director of SOTRANS Logistics, said, "Substantial investment in safety systems and a pioneering approach to sustainable transition will be its greatest strengths, helping SOTRANS Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse lead the market."

"This project represents SOTRANS Logistics' commitment to accompanying chemical industry enterprises toward safe and efficient development, while fostering a sustainable business environment for the community," he explained.

Sotrans Logistics breaks ground on new chemical warehouse in Dong Nai Sotrans Logistics breaks ground on new chemical warehouse in Dong Nai

Sotrans Logistics has started construction on a new state-of-the-art chemical warehouse in Dong Nai province, aiming to expand its capacity and modernise storage facilities in Vietnam.
Larger frame of mind for logistics Larger frame of mind for logistics

Throughout more than three decades of economic reform, Vietnamese companies from many sectors have been venturing abroad and become role models. Yet, the logistics sector remains too focused on the domestic market. Tran Thanh Hai, deputy director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade, emphasised that local players should follow regional examples and take their business to international arena.
Singaporean company to expand ownership in Vietnamese logistics provider Singaporean company to expand ownership in Vietnamese logistics provider

PSA Cargo Solutions Vietnam Investment offers to buy another 5,010,921 shares of Sotrans, while the bid price is not disclosed.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
ITL logistics warehouse Sotrans

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