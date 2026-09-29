Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Healthcare technology company MIMS expands artificial intelligence data platform

September 29, 2026 | 10:41
(0) user say
Medical data firm MIMS introduced artificial intelligence capabilities and new digital healthcare tools to accelerate international operations across regional markets.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – MIMS Group, an Asia-Pacific provider of medicines information, clinical decision support, medical communications and marketing services, is accelerating product innovation and international growth as it transforms its long-standing healthcare data, content and market expertise into new technology platforms, customer applications and services.

Following the appointment of Sohil Goswami as Group CEO in January 2026, MIMS has reshaped its businesses and leadership structure to support its next phase of growth.

The company is now ready to harness its data, technology and healthcare relationships to create scalable products and new business models across markets.

Clinical Decision Support expands across products and markets

MIMS recently launched MIMS Pulse, its next-generation Clinical Decision Support platform that combines MIMS' medicines data and clinical knowledge with modern technology, flexible deployment and integration capabilities to support safer and more efficient clinical workflows.

Alongside MIMS Pulse, the company is scaling eMIMS Plus, a platform that brings MIMS' trusted medicines information into a modern digital experience designed to achieve quality use of medicine. Conceived and first launched in Australia under Goswami's guidance in his previous role leading the CDS Business, eMIMS Plus is now available in India and Malaysia with plans to expand across Southeast Asia, introduce new clinical modules, as well as extend into new healthcare categories through Drugs4Dent.

MIMS is developing its global CDS offering, building on MIMS Pulse and eMIMS Plus to take its clinical data and technology capabilities into new markets and customer environments.

Medical Marketing business transforms for global growth

MIMS' Medical Communications business is expanding internationally, with commercial capabilities in the US and UK creating opportunities with new client segments and global life sciences organisations. The business continues to develop digital events, AI-enabled content capabilities and new customer engagement models.

MIMS is exploring more connected, intelligence-led services – helping healthcare and life sciences organisations better understand their markets, engage healthcare professionals and make more informed decisions.

This work represents an important step beyond MIMS' traditional information and communications models, applying its content data and market reach to new technology-enabled services.

Goswami said: "For decades, healthcare professionals have trusted MIMS' medicines information and expertise. Today, we are transforming that foundation into the next generation of digital products, platforms and services.

We have been reshaping the business – bringing our capabilities together, strengthening our technology and building new ways to serve customers across markets.

Our opportunity is to turn trusted medical data, deep healthcare relationships and market knowledge into the next generation of products, platforms and services to build a MIMS that can compete and grow globally while staying relevant to the markets we serve."

The developments form part of a broader evolution across MIMS as the company builds on its established strengths while extending its products, capabilities and reach into new areas of healthcare.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About MIMS: Empowering Healthcare Communities to Improve Patient Outcomes

MIMS is Asia's largest multi-channel provider of drug information, medical communications, events management, marketing, and recruitment services. Established in 1963, our work empowers healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes by facilitating knowledge exchange and better decision-making. Today, MIMS is present in 17 markets globally with over two million healthcare professional subscribers to our drug & resource portal, digital and print publications.

Combining healthcare communications expertise with our established networks and presence in the Asian healthcare community, we enable clients to engage their stakeholders in meaningful dialogue through a range of medical and marketing communications services.

We facilitate long-term placement of nurses, pharmacists and doctors across the globe to match the demands of healthcare institutions looking for high-calibre practitioners.

MIMS has offices in the following global markets:
Singapore (headquarters), Australia, China, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam

Learn more at https://corporate.mims.com/

By MIMS Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MIMS healthcare artificial intelligence

Related Contents

Vaccinology training programme launched to boost preventive care capacity

Vaccinology training programme launched to boost preventive care capacity

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

Huawei Cloud unveils enterprise artificial intelligence products at Shanghai conference

Huawei Cloud unveils enterprise artificial intelligence products at Shanghai conference

Proactive disease prevention and personalised treatment: a new approach in the era of population ageing

Proactive disease prevention and personalised treatment: a new approach in the era of population ageing

Symposium highlights RSV risks in older adults

Symposium highlights RSV risks in older adults

Hi-Tech Vietnam 2026 takes flight

Hi-Tech Vietnam 2026 takes flight

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Angel Health opens general medical clinic in Wan Chai

Angel Health opens general medical clinic in Wan Chai

ZJLD Group partners with CDF Cruise for maritime tasting event

ZJLD Group partners with CDF Cruise for maritime tasting event

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Binh Minh Plastics extends clean water project to border communities

Binh Minh Plastics extends clean water project to border communities

Angel Health opens general medical clinic in Wan Chai

Angel Health opens general medical clinic in Wan Chai

ZJLD Group partners with CDF Cruise for maritime tasting event

ZJLD Group partners with CDF Cruise for maritime tasting event

Healthcare technology company MIMS expands artificial intelligence data platform

Healthcare technology company MIMS expands artificial intelligence data platform

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020