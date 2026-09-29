Healthcare technology company MIMS expands artificial intelligence data platform

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – MIMS Group, an Asia-Pacific provider of medicines information, clinical decision support, medical communications and marketing services, is accelerating product innovation and international growth as it transforms its long-standing healthcare data, content and market expertise into new technology platforms, customer applications and services.

Following the appointment of Sohil Goswami as Group CEO in January 2026, MIMS has reshaped its businesses and leadership structure to support its next phase of growth.



The company is now ready to harness its data, technology and healthcare relationships to create scalable products and new business models across markets.



Clinical Decision Support expands across products and markets



MIMS recently launched MIMS Pulse, its next-generation Clinical Decision Support platform that combines MIMS' medicines data and clinical knowledge with modern technology, flexible deployment and integration capabilities to support safer and more efficient clinical workflows.



Alongside MIMS Pulse, the company is scaling eMIMS Plus, a platform that brings MIMS' trusted medicines information into a modern digital experience designed to achieve quality use of medicine. Conceived and first launched in Australia under Goswami's guidance in his previous role leading the CDS Business, eMIMS Plus is now available in India and Malaysia with plans to expand across Southeast Asia, introduce new clinical modules, as well as extend into new healthcare categories through Drugs4Dent.



MIMS is developing its global CDS offering, building on MIMS Pulse and eMIMS Plus to take its clinical data and technology capabilities into new markets and customer environments.



Medical Marketing business transforms for global growth



MIMS' Medical Communications business is expanding internationally, with commercial capabilities in the US and UK creating opportunities with new client segments and global life sciences organisations. The business continues to develop digital events, AI-enabled content capabilities and new customer engagement models.



MIMS is exploring more connected, intelligence-led services – helping healthcare and life sciences organisations better understand their markets, engage healthcare professionals and make more informed decisions.



This work represents an important step beyond MIMS' traditional information and communications models, applying its content data and market reach to new technology-enabled services.



Goswami said: "For decades, healthcare professionals have trusted MIMS' medicines information and expertise. Today, we are transforming that foundation into the next generation of digital products, platforms and services.



We have been reshaping the business – bringing our capabilities together, strengthening our technology and building new ways to serve customers across markets.



Our opportunity is to turn trusted medical data, deep healthcare relationships and market knowledge into the next generation of products, platforms and services to build a MIMS that can compete and grow globally while staying relevant to the markets we serve."



The developments form part of a broader evolution across MIMS as the company builds on its established strengths while extending its products, capabilities and reach into new areas of healthcare.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About MIMS: Empowering Healthcare Communities to Improve Patient Outcomes

MIMS is Asia's largest multi-channel provider of drug information, medical communications, events management, marketing, and recruitment services. Established in 1963, our work empowers healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes by facilitating knowledge exchange and better decision-making. Today, MIMS is present in 17 markets globally with over two million healthcare professional subscribers to our drug & resource portal, digital and print publications.



Combining healthcare communications expertise with our established networks and presence in the Asian healthcare community, we enable clients to engage their stakeholders in meaningful dialogue through a range of medical and marketing communications services.



We facilitate long-term placement of nurses, pharmacists and doctors across the globe to match the demands of healthcare institutions looking for high-calibre practitioners.



MIMS has offices in the following global markets:

Singapore (headquarters), Australia, China, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam



Learn more at https://corporate.mims.com/