MIK Group launches House of MIK in Ho Chi Minh City

Launched on October 3, the venue is located on the 25th floor of Riverfront Financial Centre at 3A-3B Ton Duc Thang Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. After more than a decade of growth, MIK Group is introducing House of MIK as a place where southern customers can connect with the brand.

More than a sales gallery, the space is designed to give customers and partners a fuller picture of the brand, its project portfolio, and how MIK builds residential communities.

The opening ceremony of House of MIK on the 25th floor of Riverfront Financial Centre, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: MIK Group

The name reflects that spirit. 'House' conveys warmth and familiarity while evoking the idea of home and everyday living – values at the heart of MIK Group's business. The venue also serves as a destination with its own brand identity, created to host the group's key activities in the south as it enters its next stages of growth.

Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, House of MIK offers sweeping views over the city centre and the Saigon River. The space is designed to feel welcoming and open while remaining private and polished, comprising reception, consultation, exhibition, and lounge areas where customers and partners can learn more about the group, hold discussions, and meet.

At House of MIK, customers can do more than learn about individual projects. They can see first-hand how the brand approaches real estate, from the quality of its spaces and the experiences it offers to the living values MIK stands for. The launch reflects MIK Group’s carefully planned investment in raising the quality of its customer touchpoints and in creating a space that matches its long-term ambitions in the south.

MIK Group leaders and guests raise a toast to House of MIK. Photo: MIK Group. Photo: MIK Group

Speaking at the event, Nhan Huu Hoc, CEO of MIK Group in Southern Region, said, “The south is a key market in MIK Group’s long-term development strategy. With House of MIK, we want to create a space where customers and partners can better understand how MIK develops its projects, the values we pursue, and the standards we intend to keep setting in this market. The experience we have built up over the years will be the foundation for MIK Group’s next phase in the south, where expectations for quality and experience continue to rise.”

To mark the opening, MIK Group is presenting an exhibition and experiential programme themed 'Living in Motion by the South – Song dong mot mien Nam,' inspired by the waterways that helped shape southern Vietnam. Created for the occasion, it guides visitors through the story of the region, its people, and the milestones MIK Group has achieved over more than a decade.

The journey begins with the installation 'Song dong mot mien Nam' (A Vibrant South) by young artist collective ENOD, which uses the boat as its central visual motif. Recalling generations of life along the rivers, the work evokes a current in constant motion, where silt, people, and culture flow together to shape the character of the south.

Next comes Living in Motion by the South, an interactive zone where nature, the city, and people come together in real-time motion. As visitors step into the zone, their silhouettes become part of the landscape on screen, creating an interplay between people, nature, and the rhythm of urban life.

In the MIK in Motion area, the group’s signature projects from northern to southern Vietnam are presented through an artistic lens, tracing how MIK Group has steadily refined its development approach and built up its internal strength over the years. The exhibits are interspersed with House of MIK’s lounges and reception areas, creating a seamless experience that also accommodates customer consultations and meetings.

The MIK in Motion area showcases MIK Group’s signature projects from more than a decade of development. Photo: MIK Group

Rounding off the experience is Humans of MIK, which looks back on the group’s journey of more than a decade through the eyes of residents, partners, and MIK staff. Drawing on real stories and experiences from its existing communities, MIK reflects on the values it has nurtured in people’s daily lives, and carries that foundation forward into a new chapter in the south.

Along the way, the Imperia Sensa Park scale model offers visitors a glimpse of MIK Group’s next chapter in the south. As the first project in the group’s I series line in the southern market, Imperia Sensa Park is set to become a flagship development that opens a new phase of growth. For this undertaking, MIK Group has set stringent requirements for product quality, handover standards, and living experience, building on a proven track record to establish a benchmark for its future projects in the region.

The opening of House of MIK marks an important milestone in MIK Group’s southern strategy, underscoring its commitment to a long-term presence and its determination to keep raising the bar for products, living experiences, and communities in this market.

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