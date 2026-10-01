Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Arbitral tribunal orders South Korea to pay 113 million dollars

October 01, 2026 | 20:18
(0) user say
An international arbitral tribunal reaffirmed South Korea's financial liability, awarding hedge fund Elliott approximately 113 million US dollars following government intervention in the 2015 Samsung merger.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), today issued the following statement:

On Sept. 30, 2026, the arbitral tribunal (the "Tribunal") constituted under the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement (the "Treaty") issued a supplemental award reaffirming that the Republic of Korea's ("ROK") corrupt manipulation of a shareholder vote to approve the controversial Samsung merger in 2015 breached the Treaty and caused Elliott's losses. The Tribunal reinstated the relief previously awarded to Elliott in June 2023 and included the additional costs of the unnecessary proceedings caused by the ROK, granting Elliott a relief now amounting to approximately US $113 million representing damages, interest, and legal fees and costs. This represents an increase of US $18.9 million (including the ROK's own legal costs) to the Korean taxpayers' bill caused by the ROK's non-substantive, not credible, dilatory challenges to the Award.

The Tribunal's original award (the "Award"), issued in June 2023, found that the ROK breached the Treaty when its Presidential Blue House and the Ministry of Health and Welfare directed the National Pension Service's ("NPS") decision to approve the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. As a result of the merger, Elliott suffered substantial damages as a minority shareholder of Samsung C&T.

The ROK challenged the Award in the English Court on a purely technical jurisdictional basis. The English Court in turn "with reluctance" remitted the case to the Tribunal to clarify whether the ROK had caused Elliott's losses independently of the NPS's legal status. In response, the Tribunal found that, but for the ROK's unlawful intervention, the NPS would have voted against the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. The ROK had indeed caused those losses regardless of the NPS's legal status.

Elliott welcomes the Tribunal's decision and hopes the ROK will finally honor the Award. Its numerous attempts to challenge and subvert the Award have now proven futile. More than 11 years have passed since the ROK's breach and more than three since the Tribunal first found the ROK liable. Interest has been accruing for all these years and will continue to accrue at a rate of more than US $10,000 every day. Every further move of resistance, including reliance on evidence tainted by its own breach, which the Tribunal rejected, adds to the substantial burden already borne by Korean taxpayers for the conduct of government officials whom Korea's own prosecutors investigated and Korea's own courts convicted.

Korean shareholders and pension holders were also harmed by the same conduct that victimized Elliott, as the NPS's coerced vote allowed the impoverishment of Korean citizens for the sake of the enrichment of the Lee family. Resolving this matter would allow the ROK to close a chapter of chaebol coddling that exemplifies why the ROK's capital market suffers from the "Korea Discount." Moving forward as a venue where shareholders' rights are respected – which we believe is the path Korea is trying to take – will allow Korea to build a reputation as the fair, transparent, reliable and developed capital market that its citizens and market participants deserve.

More information regarding this matter can be found on the website of the Permanent Court of Arbitration by following the link below:

https://pca-cpa.org/en/cases/197/

By PR Newswire

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
South Korea 113 million dollars Elliott

Related Contents

Axcelis invests 35 million dollars in new South Korea manufacturing plant

Axcelis invests 35 million dollars in new South Korea manufacturing plant

Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam

Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam

C.P. Vietnam exports Vietnam’s first shipment of processed chicken to South Korea

C.P. Vietnam exports Vietnam’s first shipment of processed chicken to South Korea

South Korea's Advanced Water Technology signs MoU with Phu Tho

South Korea's Advanced Water Technology signs MoU with Phu Tho

South Korea's Musinsa to open fashion store in Vietnam

South Korea's Musinsa to open fashion store in Vietnam

Vietnam's seafood exports grow in first seven months

Vietnam's seafood exports grow in first seven months

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Toss Securities connects to Bruce Markets equities feed following outages

Toss Securities connects to Bruce Markets equities feed following outages

IMG completes strategic acquisition of World Nomads travel insurance provider

IMG completes strategic acquisition of World Nomads travel insurance provider

Health In Tech launches HitRix platform for self-funded insurance market

Health In Tech launches HitRix platform for self-funded insurance market

Project Tapestry expands sovereign artificial intelligence network to Vietnam and India

Project Tapestry expands sovereign artificial intelligence network to Vietnam and India

Latest News

Toss Securities connects to Bruce Markets equities feed following outages

Toss Securities connects to Bruce Markets equities feed following outages

IMG completes strategic acquisition of World Nomads travel insurance provider

IMG completes strategic acquisition of World Nomads travel insurance provider

Health In Tech launches HitRix platform for self-funded insurance market

Health In Tech launches HitRix platform for self-funded insurance market

Project Tapestry expands sovereign artificial intelligence network to Vietnam and India

Project Tapestry expands sovereign artificial intelligence network to Vietnam and India

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020