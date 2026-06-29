VinEnergo, SunAsia Energy partner on solar-on-water aquaculture projects in Philippines

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2026 - VinEnergo, a member of Vingroup's green ecosystem, and SunAsia Energy Inc., a pioneer in the Philippine solar energy sector, have announced a strategic partnership to develop a portfolio of large-scale renewable energy projects utilizing the Solar on Stilts model. With expected lifetime revenues exceeding USD 1.5B, the projects will drive job creation, catalyze infrastructure investment, and strengthen the Philippines' energy security.

Tetchi Capellan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of SunAsia Energy (second from left), and Nguyen Anh Khoa, CEO of VinEnergo (second from right), sign the agreement between the two companies in the presence of Ms. Sharon Garin, Secretary of Energy of the Philippines, and Lai Thai Binh, Ambassador of Vietnam to the Philippines.



Between 2027 and 2028, VinEnergo and SunAsia Energy plan to bring three flagship projects into operation, with a combined installed capacity of 422MWp. These are projects located in Macabebe, Pampanga (181 MWp), Sagay (126 MWp) and Silay (115MWp), both in Negros Occidental Province.



The partnership aims to deliver reliable renewable energy to the national grid, while supporting the Philippines' goals of strengthening energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting local economic development. Once operational, the projects are expected to supply electricity to approximately 278,000 households and reduce carbon emissions by more than 460,000 tons annually, equivalent to planting around 21 million trees.



Over the next 18 months, VinEnergo will work closely with SunAsia Energy on engineering design and project implementation. This phase will include the selection of engineers, technology providers, and contractors to install nearly 700,000 solar panels mounted on pile structures, as well as approximately 62 kilometers of new transmission lines across Negros and Pampanga.



The project portfolio will utilize the Solar on Stilts technology, in which solar panels are mounted on pile-supported structures above the water surface, enabling the integration of clean power generation with aquaculture activities. This approach effectively leverages the Philippines' strong potential for combining renewable energy development with agriculture and fisheries, while serving as a model for future sustainable energy projects. It also aligns with VinEnergo's strategy of advancing the Food-Energy-Water Nexus to optimize resource use and create long-term value for communities.



ING and SGV & Co. acted as exclusive M&A advisors to VinEnergo and SunAsia, respectively.



Nguyen Anh Khoa, Chief Executive Officer of VinEnergo, said: "Our partnership with SunAsia Energy on this strategic project portfolio is a clear demonstration of VinEnergo's regional growth ambitions. We are proud to bring forward solutions that combine sustainable energy development with responsible resource utilization. Floating solar not only contributes to addressing energy security challenges, but also provides a valuable opportunity to share Vietnam's development experience in protecting local livelihoods and fostering the parallel growth of the energy and agricultural sectors."



Ms. Tetchi Capellan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of SunAsia Energy Inc., said: "This partnership is driven by the shared commitment of SunAsia Energy and VinEnergo to strengthen energy security, support economic growth, improve people's lives, and help protect the planet. Through the Floating Solar model, we are not only developing renewable energy infrastructure but also creating a framework where food production and clean energy generation can thrive together."



The announcement of this strategic partnership comes as the Philippines hosts the ASEAN Summit, underscoring VinEnergo's role in advancing cross-border collaboration to address energy and climate challenges. It also marks an important milestone in VinEnergo's international expansion strategy, while highlighting the capabilities of Vietnamese enterprises in developing pioneering renewable energy models that contribute to ASEAN's and the world's sustainable energy transition goals.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.