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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shanghai hosts Future Resonance cultural exchange event in Washington

October 06, 2026 | 12:02
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Cultural organisers held the ShanghaiEye Night exhibition on the National Mall in Washington to showcase regional heritage and promote bilateral cultural exchange programs across North America.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 3, 2026, local time, a Shanghai-themed cultural exchange event was held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., bringing a taste of Shanghai to the U.S. Titled "Future Resonance — ShanghaiEye Night," the event was also part of the "Shanghai Let's Meet" city promotion initiative and a broader series of China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges. Through a variety of cultural activities and interactions, the event built bridges between people across the Pacific and offered a glimpse of Shanghai as an open, inclusive and dynamic international metropolis.

The event, held by Shanghai Media Group, brought together nearly 100 prominent figures from China and the United States across the political, business, technology, cultural and arts sectors. Song Jiongming, President of Shanghai Media Group, and Susan Lee, Secretary of State of Maryland, attended the event and delivered remarks. Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng was also in attendance.

In the afternoon, the National Mall was transformed into a "mini Shanghai" carnival. The carnival featured 50 stalls showcasing international cuisine, a "Shanghai Charm" themed exhibition area and displays of China's intangible cultural heritage.

Visitors got a glimpse of Shanghai's cutting-edge technological innovation through a model of the C919 passenger jet, explored the city's latest trends through a model of the Oriental Pearl Tower and popular Chinese cultural and creative IPs, and took a virtual journey through Shanghai's past and present with VR headsets provided by the Shanghai Museum. Time-honored brands such as White Rabbit candy, Hero fountain pens and Lao Feng Xiang offered visitors a taste of Shanghai's iconic homegrown brands. Meanwhile, an IP SHANGHAI lenticular art exhibition brought the city to life through dynamic images that changed as visitors moved around the displays.

From such an immersive experience showcasing Shanghai as a first stop for international visitors entering China to distinctive IPs spanning culture, commerce, tourism, sports and exhibitions, the carnival offered Americans and international visitors a glimpse of the city and a chance to experience Shanghai firsthand at one of Washington's most iconic landmarks. Many visitors said they hoped to visit Shanghai in person and explore the city on foot through a "city walk."

As the sun began to set, its golden glow fell over the Capitol dome. Against an iconic backdrop featuring the two cities, the "Future Resonance" outdoor concert got underway.

Young performers from China and the United States took the stage alongside renowned artists from both countries. The One Voice Children's Choir from the United States and the Manhattan Philharmonic joined forces to perform "We Are Together," a song created in Shanghai to celebrate friendship between the two countries.

The program featured a rich mix of symphonic works, traditional Chinese music, Chinese opera and anime music. Footage from Shanghai's city image film "UP! SHANGHAI" played on the large screen behind the stage throughout the concert.

Later that evening, nearly 100 guests from China and the United States, including prominent figures from politics, business, technology, culture and the arts, took part in the ShanghaiEye Night dialogue session.

Themed "Invest in China for a Win-Win Future," the dialogue highlighted the China International Import Expo and Shanghai's development as an international economic, financial, trade, shipping and technological innovation center. It also showcased the city's world-class business environment and provided a platform for high-level dialogue and practical cooperation between Chinese and U.S. companies.

The dialogue also featured a "Shanghai Charm" city image reception area. On one side, twenty selected historical photographs capturing key "Shanghai moments" in China-U.S. relations were displayed, including the signing of the Shanghai Communiqué, the launch of the first China-U.S. air route, the opening of Apple's first store in China, the Tesla Gigafactory and the 10th anniversary of Shanghai Disney Resort.

On the other side, 20 photographs from the IP SHANGHAI platform, under the theme "Chasing Dreams in Shanghai," showcased Lujiazui Financial City, Yangshan Deep-Water Port, Shanghai Grand Opera House, the North Bund shipping hub, and the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek. Together, the displays offered guests a visual introduction to the city and created lasting memories of Shanghai.

With the support of the Information Office of the Shanghai Municipal Government and co-hosted by Shanghai Media Group, the World Intangible Cultural Heritage Conservation Center and the Washington Chinese Community Alliance, the event brought together guests from a range of sectors in China and the United States.

The event brought Shanghai closer to American audiences and the international community through city promotion, cultural performances, interactive experiences and high-level dialogue. It also provided a platform for people-to-people and cultural exchange between China and the United States. Reflecting the theme "Future Resonance," the event hoped to give a warm and positive boost to people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

By PR Newswire

Shanghai Media Group

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
shanghai Future Resonance washington

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