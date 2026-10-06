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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SiBionics showcases automated insulin delivery technologies at EASD 2026

October 06, 2026 | 12:08
(0) user say
Medical technology developer SiBionics presented continuous glucose monitoring systems and automated insulin delivery solutions at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 2026 conference.

MILAN, Oct. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2026, SiBionics presented "See More, Act Earlier," connecting continuous sensing with future diabetes care. Three exhibition chapters shaped this vision: "See More: Beyond Glucose," covering glucose, ketone and combined monitoring; "Act Earlier: From Insight to Intervention," exploring multimodal sensing and insulin delivery; and "Go Further: Realizing the Unimagined," looking toward broader biosensing applications.

The vision was further explored at the SiBionics industry symposium, "From Sensors to Integrated Care: Emerging Technologies Shaping the Future of Diabetes Management." The symposium was chaired by Prof. Mark Evans, of the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals, United Kingdom, and Dr. Guido Freckmann, of the Institute for Diabetes-Technology GmbH (IfDT), Germany.

Prof. Karolina Kędzierska-Kapuza discussed CGM and individualized care in type 3c diabetes. Prof. Wei Qiang presented CGM accuracy findings and future multimodal sensing concepts. Prof. Andrej Janež explored continuous ketone monitoring in the GLP-1 era. Prof. Ahmad Haidar presented ketone monitoring research and the first findings of the SMART02 feasibility study on integrated glucose sensing and insulin delivery.

SMART02 evaluated an early prototype of niia signature, an investigational device jointly developed by PharmaSens and SiBionics since the two companies announced their collaboration in June 2025. niia signature will combine continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), insulin delivery and an automated glucose control (AGC) algorithm in one wearable patch. It aims to reduce the burden of managing separate devices for automated insulin delivery (AID).

The study addressed a central integration challenge: maintaining glucose measurement performance when insulin is delivered close to the sensor. Temporary interference after a bolus was uncommon overall and occurred mainly with doses of 10 units or more, where the probability was 20 to 25%. On average, the sensor signal fully recovered approximately 20 minutes after bolus delivery. In the second part of the study, the prototype was also tested together with the AGC algorithm developed by Prof. Ahmad Haidar. The PharmaSens niia patch pump, the SiBionics sensor and the AGC algorithm performed consistently throughout the study. The findings, also featured at the SiBionics booth, mark an early development milestone.

Together, the exhibition and symposium connected clinical needs with emerging technologies. Through niia signature, PharmaSens and SiBionics are exploring how integration could make future AID easier to wear and use. Further research is needed to establish its performance and clinical potential.

niia signature is an investigational device. It is not approved or cleared in any market and is not available for sale.

Learn more at www.sibionicscgm.com.

and PharmaSens.com.

By PR Newswire

SIBIONICS

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SiBionics EASD 2026 Automated insulin delivery

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