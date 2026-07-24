De Heus opens a marine and cold-water fish feed mill in Vinh Long

The new facility was opened on July 22 with the investment reflecting De Heus' long-term commitment to supporting sustainable aquaculture through specialised nutrition solutions and advanced production technology.

Equipped with advanced technology sourced from Europe and the US and operating according to internationally recognised standards, including ISO 22000, ASC Feed and BAP, the facility is designed to deliver consistent feed quality while supporting responsible aquaculture practices.

As demand for high-quality seafood continues to grow worldwide, marine and cold-water aquaculture offer significant opportunities for sustainable growth and value creation. The new mill enables De Heus to serve this growing segment with specialised nutritional solutions tailored to the needs of high-value aquaculture species.

In addition to supporting regional aquaculture development, the facility will produce specialised feed for export markets. This includes feed for marine species such as sea bass, barramundi and other commercially important fish species, helping producers meet the nutritional requirements of increasingly demanding markets.

Sustainability has been integrated into the design and operation of the facility. The mill has been developed to optimise the efficient use of raw materials, improve operational performance and reduce energy consumption throughout the production process, aligning with De Heus’ broader commitment to responsible production and sustainable food systems.

Johan van den Ban, CEO of De Heus Vietnam & Asia, said, "This investment reflects De Heus' long-term commitment to marine and cold-water aquaculture. Through specialised nutrition solutions and modern production technology, we aim to help farmers improve performance, enhance product quality and contribute to a more sustainable aquaculture value chain."

The new facility reflects De Heus' ongoing investment in innovation, sustainability and farmer success. By expanding its specialised feed production capabilities, De Heus continues to support the development of efficient and responsible aquaculture systems while helping meet the growing global demand for high-quality seafood.

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