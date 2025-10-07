Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

Designed with modularity, scalability, and versatile adaptability, SICHARGE FLEX underscores Siemens’ unwavering commitment to leading the charge in smart infrastructure and the global transition to electric mobility.

As the demand for robust and efficient EV charging infrastructure continues to surge, SICHARGE FLEX emerges as an adaptable answer to diverse use cases, be it for fleet and depot or en-route charging.

Unlike rigid, single-purpose charging systems, SICHARGE FLEX offers a dynamic and adaptable approach, ensuring optimal performance and investment protection for operators and businesses.

Siemens' next-gen EV charging system SICHARGE FLEX

With the right power at the right outlet at the right time, SICHARGE FLEX sets new benchmarks in technical performance and operational flexibility. At its core is a pioneering fully dynamic power distribution system, which intelligently allocates power across multiple charging points based on real-time vehicle demand.

This system offers a wide power range, from 480kW to over 1.68 MW, enabling the charge points to deliver power in 80/120kW increments.

As a result, it ensures optimal and efficient power delivery to exactly where it is needed. Supporting both combined charging system (CCS) and MW charging system (MCS) standards allows for up to 4 MCS charge points to be installed with a single system. SICHARGE FLEX delivers up to 1,500 A of charging current through its MCS dispenser, enabling rapid charging for even the largest EVs like heavy-duty trucks as well as electric city and overland buses.

The system also boasts an industry-leading power density, enabling high-capacity charging within a remarkably compact footprint (up to 656kW/sq.m).

The front-in front-out cooling system, allowing for wall placements, offers a critical advantage for space-constrained environments.

Additionally, the system features the flexibility to support dispensers placed up to 300 metres away from the central power cabinet.

These dispensers can also be floor-mounted with a minimal footprint (0.1sq.m for CCS and 0.2sq.m for MCS), wall-mounted, or overhead-mounted in different options to flexibly fit any site.

“The introduction of SICHARGE FLEX marks a significant milestone on our journey to build a comprehensive and sustainable E-Mobility ecosystem,” said Markus Mildner, CEO of eMobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “This solution embodies our vision for a future where EV charging is not only fast and reliable, but also seamlessly integrated and highly efficient. SICHARGE FLEX empowers our customers to confidently scale their operations, optimise energy use, and contribute to a cleaner, more electrified world,” he noted.

Engineered for ease of use and long-term reliability, the SICHARGE FLEX family features a user-centric design that simplifies installation and maintenance. It is seamlessly integrated with existing Siemens eMobility ecosystems.

The cloud-based monitoring and management solution Sifinity Control offers operators full visibility and remote-control of their charging infrastructure, ensuring maximum uptime and operational efficiency.

Beyond its technical capabilities, SICHARGE FLEX reflects Siemens' deep-rooted commitment to sustainability by enabling highly efficient energy use and optimised power utilisation. Its design offers grid-balancing capabilities, further enhancing the stability and sustainability of energy networks.

Furthermore, SICHARGE FLEX is developed with Siemens' robust Security by Design principles, incorporating foundational cybersecurity measures such as encryption at rest, and in transit together with secure boot to protect data and ensure system integrity.

SICHARGE FLEX was officially launched at Busworld 2025 in Brussels, where attendees experienced its innovative features firsthand. The product will be available for purchase in 2026, with Siemens eMobility poised to support customers in deploying this transformative charging solution across various applications including transportation/logistic companies, charge point operators (CPOs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

E-Mobility is crucial for achieving global climate goals. Siemens eMobility is dedicated to integrating it into everyday life, contributing to a more sustainable future. Its portfolio covers all aspects of smart and efficient direct current charging infrastructure, including IoT-connected hardware, software, and a comprehensive service offering – beyond hardware. It particularly focuses on the growing high-power fast charging segment for depot and en-route applications. Siemens eMobility’s customers include CPOs, OEMs, energy companies, and fleet operators.

