Science and technology sector continues on journey of innovation

Party General Secretary To Lam delivered a speech at the ceremony. Also attending the event were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as well as leaders and former leaders of the Party, state, ministries, localities, and international guests.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates visited the exhibition of scientific and technological achievements. Photo: MoST

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung said that 80 years is a long enough historical journey for hardships to become character, for sacrifices to become bravery, and for achievements to become pride. That is the 80 years of "going ahead to pave the way", of serving the country, and of accompanying the nation.

"Today's generation has the mission to continue that journey, with great aspirations, innovative thinking, and a spirit of service. Not only mastering technology, but also creating technology; not only receiving knowledge, but also exploring new knowledge; not only building digital infrastructure, but also accelerating digital transformation in all fields, to contribute to making Vietnam rise strongly in the digital and knowledge era," Minister Hung emphasised.

Party General Secretary To Lam made a speech at the ceremony. Photo: MoST

Speaking at the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and state leaders, Party General Secretary Lam sent his best regards and congratulations to the leaders, former leaders, scientists, businessmen, and all generations of cadres, civil servants, and public employees in the sectors.

He added that the Party has attached special importance to the work of transportation, communication, and science and technology during the wars and over the past years of development.

After nearly 40 years of renovation, the country has made remarkable progress, from a poor, embargoed country to the fourth largest economy in Southeast Asia and 32nd in the world, deeply integrated into the global value chain. In that common achievement, the post and telecommunications and science and technology sectors have made very important contributions.

On March 1, the two sectors merged to form the MST. This is a strategic decision, demonstrating the vision of the Party and state: unifying the focal points, combining resources, and improving leadership and management efficiency, so that science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation become the central driving force of development.

On behalf of the Party and state leaders, Party General Secretary To Lam presented the First Class Labour Medal to the Ministry of Science and Technology. Photo: MoST

The Party leader said that an extensive, consistent task is for the MoST to take the lead in successfully implementing Resolution 57 of the Politburo with all the key directions and tasks included in the resolution.

To do that, among the many tasks of Resolution 57, Party General Secretary Lam emphasised three key pillars that the ministry needs to focus on. These include streamlined institutions and a favourable environment, along with core technology, digital infrastructure, and spearhead industries. Lastly, he highlighted the importance of resources, personnel, and innovation.

