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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Russian and Indian tourists drive international arrivals

September 08, 2026 | 09:03
(0) user say
Vietnam welcomed nearly 16 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.4 per cent on-year, with Russia and India among the fastest-growing source markets.

Vietnam welcomed nearly two million international visitors in August, up 19.7 per cent on-month and 18.4 per cent on-year, according to statistics released on September 7 by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Photo:
Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

International arrivals reached nearly 16 million in the first eight months, equivalent to 63.6 per cent of the full-year target. Air travel accounted for around 83 per cent of total arrivals, while land arrivals also increased, mainly from regional markets.

Asia remained Vietnam’s largest source market, with around 11.8 million visitors, accounting for nearly 74 per cent of total arrivals and up 7.4 per cent on-year. Europe recorded the strongest growth, with arrivals rising 53.4 per cent to approximately 2.68 million.

China remained the largest source market with around 3.54 million visitors, followed by South Korea with 2.76 million. Together, the two markets accounted for nearly 40 per cent of Vietnam’s international arrivals during the period.

Russia ranked third with more than one million visitors, up approximately 165.7 per cent on-year, making it one of Vietnam’s fastest-growing major source markets.

The strong growth in Russian arrivals has been supported by improved air connectivity, including the resumption and expansion of charter flights offering more direct routes to Vietnam’s tourism destinations. Beach destinations such as Nha Trang, Mui Ne, and Phu Quoc also remain popular with Russian travellers.

Martin Koerner, Commercial director of The Anam Group, said Vietnam’s warm climate, beaches, diverse landscapes and increasingly developed resort infrastructure match the preferences of Russian travellers.

“Compared with many other destinations in the region, Vietnam also offers a cost advantage for longer beach holidays while maintaining service quality, creating a strong sense of value for money for Russian travellers,” Martin said.

He added that Russian visitors are typically aged 30-50, alongside a significant number aged above 50, and are attracted by Vietnam’s tropical climate, hospitality and relaxed holiday experience. Demand also tends to increase during the Russian winter as travellers seek warmer destinations.

India has also emerged as a high-growth market. Vietnam welcomed more than 612,000 Indian visitors in the first eight months of 2026, compared with around 102,000 in the whole of 2019.

Growing air connectivity has supported the increase, with routes linking New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang providing more direct travel options and helping reduce travel costs.

Other key markets also recorded strong growth. Arrivals from the US rose 20.4 per cent, Cambodia 41.5 per cent, Japan 9.2 per cent, the Philippines 58.8 per cent, and Australia 23.3 per cent.

Among European markets, arrivals from the UK increased 9.8 per cent, France 13.4 per cent, Germany 15.1 per cent, Sweden 25.1 per cent, Switzerland 27 per cent, Poland 51.2 per cent, and the Czech Republic 28.2 per cent.

Southeast Asian markets also continued to grow, with Malaysia up 20.5 per cent, Singapore 31.7 per cent, and Indonesia 26.7 per cent.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
russian indian international

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