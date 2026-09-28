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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Segi Fresh opens refreshed retail store concept in Bidor

September 28, 2026 | 14:55
(0) user say
Retail operator Segi Fresh launched an updated store design in Bidor, expanding a national supermarket footprint that encompasses more than 160 operational outlets across Malaysia.

BIDOR, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segi Fresh, Malaysia's Top 1 Fresh Mart, operating more than 160 stores nationwide and recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for "Most Fresh Mart Outlets", today unveiled its new store concept and refreshed brand identity with the official opening of its latest store in Bidor, Perak.

The Bidor store showcases Segi Fresh's refreshed logo and visual identity, a redesigned layout, enhanced presentation of fresh categories and a more modern, organised and customer-friendly shopping environment.

Importantly, the concept introduced in Bidor will be adopted for future Segi Fresh store openings, while existing outlets will be progressively upgraded as part of the company's nationwide transformation.

"The opening in Bidor represents an important milestone for Segi Fresh as we introduce the next generation of our stores," said Mr. Chia Ah Keong, Chief Executive Officer of Segi Fresh.

"Our focus is to continue raising the standard of freshness, value and customer experience as we expand, while ensuring Segi Fresh remains relevant and accessible to the communities we serve."

At the heart of the refreshed concept remains Segi Fresh's commitment to freshness. Fresh products arrive daily from farms and the sea, while the retailer maintains its commitment to fresh chicken rather than thawed poultry, alongside fresh seafood for its customers.

Across its network, Segi Fresh sells more than 12 million kilograms of fresh seafood and over 14 million fresh chickens annually, reflecting expertise in fresh products that dates back to the beginnings of the business in 1984.

The newly opened outlet is Segi Fresh's second store in Bidor, strengthening its presence in the town while serving as the first showcase of the concept that will be progressively introduced across the wider network.

In conjunction with the opening, Segi Fresh also presented Pek Asnaf to selected recipients from the local community, reflecting the company's commitment to growing alongside the communities it serves.

The Bidor store is now open to customers, with opening promotions and activities beginning from 26 September 2026.

By PR Newswire

Segi Fresh

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TagTag:
Segi Fresh Bidor malaysia

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