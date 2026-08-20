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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Spalba makes foray into Vietnamese market

August 20, 2026 | 09:41
(0) user say
Spalba, a digital marketplace for business events, has entered the Vietnamese market by adding Angsana Lang Co and Banyan Tree Lang Co to its platform as part of its wider expansion across Southeast Asia.
Spalba makes foray into Vietnamese market
Photo: Spalba

This move is part of Spalba's wider APAC expansion strategy, with the company looking to build a connected digital infrastructure for venues, planners and vendors as it scales across Southeast Asia. The company is targeting 100 per cent growth this year and plans to expand its footprint to more than 80 cities globally.

Spalba is also working towards building a network of over 100,000 active event spaces by 2027, with Southeast Asia expected to play an important role in its growth.

With the Vietnam foray, Spalba seeks to capitalise on the country's growing meetings industry market and secure a stronger presence across Southeast Asia.

Vietnam is gaining prominence as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism destination, supported by the expansion of its manufacturing and corporate sectors, as well as growing tourism and international business travel. Ho Chi Minh City is emerging as a key hub for conferences, incentive programmes and corporate events, with international planners showing increasing interest in the market.

Spalba sees an opportunity to simplify the venue-planning process, which remains largely manual. Finding and assessing suitable venues can take several weeks and may involve phone enquiries, site inspections and multiple rounds of coordination before planners make a final selection.

Vishal Puri, co-founder of Spalba, said, “Vietnam represents more than a new geography for us. It is an opportunity to participate in the next phase of how the region's event infrastructure is built. As corporate and MICE activity becomes increasingly cross-border, the industry needs infrastructure that makes venues discoverable, comparable and actionable without requiring planners to be physically present at every stage. We see the future moving from fragmented venue discovery to a connected operating layer for the entire event ecosystem.”

Spalba’s digital twin technology allows planners and corporate clients to get a virtual view of venues, evaluate available spaces and visualise potential layouts before visiting the site in person. According to the company, the technology can help properties shorten their sales cycles by up to 60 per cent.

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By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Event marketplace Spalba Vietnam foray Spalba MICE destination Vietnam Southeast Asia Growth Corporate events planning Venue discovery technology

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