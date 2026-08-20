Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Beaches drive Vietnam’s domestic tourism boom

August 20, 2026 | 12:07
(0) user say
Vietnam’s tourism is seeing a homegrown beach boom, with Phu Quoc, Danang, Hoi An and Con Dao the key destinations.
Beaches drive Vietnam’s domestic tourism boom
JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay resort is located at Bai Kem, in southern Phu Quoc. Photo: baodautu.vn

Traveloka on April 18 released the inaugural edition of the Traveloka SEA Index, a quarterly read on how the region actually travels, built entirely on the platform's own first-party booking and search data across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The report highlights the Southeast Asian traveller who is not simply travelling more, but travelling better: venturing further afield, staying longer, and channelling spend into richer experiences on the ground.

Vietnam’s most-booked destinations remain the familiar giants, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang. Yet booking growth tells a different story. The strongest momentum comes from Vietnam’s own islands and coastline, where beach destinations significantly outpaced the wider market. While outbound demand elsewhere in the region is increasingly flowing towards East Asia, Vietnam’s growth is being driven strongly by domestic travel

Traveloka highlights a homegrown coastal surge, with Phu Quoc bookings up 86 per cent on-year and Con Dao, Hoi An and Danang also among the strongest performers.

While Thailand and Indonesia cooled and Singapore poured its growth abroad, Vietnam’s domestic and international bookings grew in step, and the domestic market was led by beach destinations, particularly Phu Quoc, Con Dao, Hoi An and Danang.

The data points to leisure travel rather than routine trips, with beach destinations attracting larger-than-average groups of 1.87–1.97 travellers and attraction bookings rising alongside accommodation stays. Dalat was the notable exception, with demand cooling sharply despite strong growth across most other domestic destinations.

Phu Quoc’s combination of beaches, resorts and accessibility has made it Vietnam’s strongest domestic travel success story this quarter. Meanwhile, travellers are increasingly drawn to Con Dao’s quieter island experience and natural beauty. Hoi An continues to benefit from its blend of heritage, food culture and family-friendly travel appeal.

In addition, Danang’s momentum reflects a destination succeeding across accommodation, attractions and family travel at the same time. Vung Tau, the quick coastal escape from Ho Chi Minh City, completes an all-beach domestic table.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese searches for Bangkok grew 61 per cent on-year, compared with a 19 per cent rise in bookings, while the average stay increased from 3.2 to 3.6 nights. Interest, commitment and time on the ground are all moving the same way.

Vietnam reshaping Southeast Asia's tourist map Vietnam reshaping Southeast Asia's tourist map

Vietnam is redrawing Southeast Asia's tourism landscape as visa reforms and infrastructure upgrades boost its global appeal.
Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai

The UAE has expanded its pre-approved 14-day visit entry permit to programme to include Vietnamese nationals travelling with Emirates, allowing passengers to complete a streamlined online application before departure through VFS Global.
Vietnam ranks in top four Asian destinations for European tourists Vietnam ranks in top four Asian destinations for European tourists

Vietnam has risen to fourth place among the most-searched Asian destinations by European travellers for summer 2026, while also ranking among the region’s fastest-growing markets in terms of travel interest, according to Agoda.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Traveloka tourism southeast asia Vietnam beaches phu quoc danang Hoi An

Related Contents

Southeast Asia’s largest German beer festival GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam 2026

Southeast Asia’s largest German beer festival GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam 2026

FTA Index 2025 tracks regional delivery of trade commitments

FTA Index 2025 tracks regional delivery of trade commitments

US businesses remain committed to Vietnam with measured outlook

US businesses remain committed to Vietnam with measured outlook

Ho Chi Minh City joins health initiative to advance disease prevention

Ho Chi Minh City joins health initiative to advance disease prevention

Vietnam and Uganda eye broader economic ties

Vietnam and Uganda eye broader economic ties

Draft legal amendments target red tape and decentralisation

Draft legal amendments target red tape and decentralisation

Latest News ⁄ Timeout

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HEIDELBERG acquires manroland sheetfed business to boost printing operations

HEIDELBERG acquires manroland sheetfed business to boost printing operations

Vietnam signals stronger investment-led growth in July

Vietnam signals stronger investment-led growth in July

Tesson Holdings unveils smart energy transformation strategy in Hong Kong

Tesson Holdings unveils smart energy transformation strategy in Hong Kong

Beaches drive Vietnam’s domestic tourism boom

Beaches drive Vietnam’s domestic tourism boom

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020