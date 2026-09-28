Phu My Hung launches Triton Crown luxury apartments at Crescent Lake

Phu My Hung representatives at the opening ceremony and mock-up units of Triton Crown. Photo: Phu My Hung

Launched on September 26, the project sits within one of Phu My Hung's most iconic destinations, bringing together commercial, financial, cultural, artistic, dining, entertainment, and community activities in an international urban centre.

Located at the heart of this vibrant area, Triton Crown enjoys a central position within a fully established and developed urban township. It is also the largest apartment and commercial podium project Phu My Hung has developed in The Crescent Lake area to date.

Covering approximately 1.2 hectares, Triton Crown is developed with site coverage of more than 58 per cent and a low-floor area ratio of only 4.68. The project comprises two towers with a limited total of 329 apartments and commercial units, ranging from one- to four-bedroom layouts to cater to diverse housing needs and family profiles.

The project’s scale and limited number of units are identified by the developer as key factors underpinning the constrained housing supply in the core area of The Crescent Lake.

The launch of Triton Crown also comes as Phu My Hung enters a new phase of development – Phu My Hung 2.0 – with plans to further expand its cultural, artistic, healthcare, commercial and service facilities, alongside inter-regional transport infrastructure. As the availability of residential land in the urban core becomes increasingly limited, the supply of new projects is likewise constrained.

According to Truong Quoc Hung, vice president of Phu My Hung Development Corporation, Triton Crown’s first defining value lies in its highly distinctive location - directly overlooking The Crescent Lake, at the heart of a fully established urban township.

“Residential land in the area is inherently limited, while the number of new projects and apartments that can be developed in the future is also expected to remain constrained,” Hung said.

“Therefore, owning an apartment at Triton Crown is about more than having a place to live. It is also about securing a long-term presence in the heart of Phu My Hung – where high-quality amenities and services are within easy reach, an international lifestyle unfolds just beyond the doorstep, while privacy and tranquillity are preserved when residents return home,” Hung added.

Despite its central location, Triton Crown has been developed with a focus on optimising energy and resource efficiency.

At the event, SGS - an organisation accredited to assess and certify Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE), presented four international EDGE green building certifications for the project and its commercial podium.

One of Triton Crown’s key features is an architectural language inspired by the water-based culture of southern Vietnam and the distinctive landscape of The Crescent Lake.

While Tower A takes inspiration from the curved lines of a yatch, Tower B opens up to panoramic views over The Crescent Lake. Photo: Phu My Hung

The project’s architectural design was advised by Handel Architects, an international architecture firm based in New York. Images of the water, the curves of The Crescent Lake, the movement of flowing currents, and yachts have been translated into soft architectural lines, giving the development a distinctive identity.

Triton Crown allocates approximately 1,200 square metres of floor space to dedicated amenities for residents, centred around two key experience groups: wellness, focused on health and recovery, and connection, encompassing social interaction, work, and leisure.

Tower A focuses on wellness, with a gym, yoga and dance studios, Pilates, infrared and red-light therapy sauna, and swimming pool. Tower B centres on connection and lifestyle, offering a library, private workspaces, a right-and-left-hand golf simulator, and skyline-facing dining space. Together, the amenities cater to exercise, relaxation, work, and family time.

On this occasion, the developer also unveiled two mock-up apartments, offering an initial look at the project’s living spaces, interior design, and finishing standards.

The three-bedroom apartment embodies 'Quiet Opulence', with sweeping 180-degree panoramic views overlooking Crescent Lake.

The two-bedroom apartment reflects 'Timeless Prestige', balancing aesthetics, functionality, and technology.

Triton Crown has attracted strong interest from prospective homebuyers. Photo: Phu My Hung

The arrival experience and internal circulation have also been given careful consideration. The open-air arrival lobby is designed in a hospitality-inspired style, meeting the standard of five- and six-star hotels, creating a seamless transition between the urban environment and residential space.

Triton Crown also provides a car parking ratio of more than one space per apartment. The basement features a clear height of up to 2.6 metres and is equipped with a smart parking guidance system to assist residents in locating and parking their vehicles.

Upon completion, Triton Crown is expected to be managed by Nihon Housing, a Japanese brand.

Alongside the professional management team, a smart building management system has been deployed to support the monitoring and management of the development’s technical systems.

According to Phu My Hung, combining technology with professional management services is intended to maintain operational quality, safety, and a consistent living experience for residents over the long term. The developer expects the discipline, attention to detail, and Japanese service standards to help maintain residents’ quality of life while preserving asset value over time.

From its location by The Crescent Lake, Triton Crown residents will have access to Phu My Hung’s established network of schools, healthcare facilities, retail, offices, services, cultural and artistic venues, and entertainment options.

The Crescent area brings together a range of public spaces, waterfront landscapes, as well as dining, retail, leisure, and recreational activities.

Under Phu My Hung 2.0, the urban ecosystem in the area is set to expand further with a range of new developments.

The Crescent Lake landscape is being upgraded into a destination for arts, festivals, and modern waterfront living, scheduled to operate in 2027.

The seven-storey C10-Phu My Hung Art Centre, spanning more than 24,000 sq.m. of floor area with an investment of approximately $30 million, will feature a theatre, art museum, library, and restaurants, with its opening scheduled for 2028.

The Tam Anh General Hospital system is also planned for the area, comprising two towers of 15 and 24 storeys with approximately 1,000 beds. The facility will focus on specialised fields including stem cell therapy, preventive healthcare, and longevity medicine.

By 2031, the 23-storey C1 complex, with nearly 100,000 sq.m. of floor area and an investment of approximately $150 million, is planned to comprise Grade A++ offices, a 5-star hotel, serviced apartments, and a commercial podium.

Together with the inter-regional transport network under development, these projects will add further urban, cultural, commercial, and service functions to The Crescent Lake area.

A key foundation of Triton Crown is Phu My Hung’s established urban ecosystem, which has attracted an international residential community from more than 40 countries and territories.

The area’s network of international and bilingual schools, including Saigon South International School and Korean, Japanese, Taipei, and Wellspring schools, contributes to a multicultural educational and living environment.

Phu My Hung's Triton Crown marks the next stage in the development of high-end residential offerings in the heart of the township, while further contributing to Phu My Hung’s evolving urban landscape as it enters a new phase of development.

Phu My Hung’s urban landscape in the years ahead. Photo: Phu My Hung

Phu My Hung receives two prestigious real estate awards Phu My Hung Urban Area has been named among the Top 10 Most Liveable Urban Areas in Vietnam at the second Vietnam National Real Estate Awards 2026.