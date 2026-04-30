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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Construction starts on $2.27 billion International University Urban Area in Ho Chi Minh City

April 30, 2026 | 12:24
(0) user say
Vingroup, one of Vietnam’s leading conglomerates on April 29 broke ground on the 880-hectare International University Urban Area in Xuan Thoi Son commune, in the northwestern part of Ho Chi Minh City.
Construction starts on $2.27 billion International University Urban Area in Ho Chi Minh City

The $2.27 billion International University Urban Area was started construction on April 29 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Photo: Le Toan

The venture has a total investment of approximately VND59 trillion (equivalent to nearly $2.27 billion).

Located in Xuan Thoi Son commune, the site is naturally bounded by An Ha Canal, Tay Ninh Boundary Canal, Canal No.8, and Thay Cai Canal. Under the master plan, the development will follow an integrated urban model combining education, research, and innovation, with the ambition of becoming a major regional education hub.

The project benefits from strong connectivity, linking directly to the southern key economic region via National Highway No.22, Ring Road 3, and Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai Expressway.

Once metro lines 2 and 3 are connected to the project and become operational, the International University Urban Area is expected to gain significant momentum, emerging as a convergence point for economic and knowledge flows, contributing to broader regional growth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said that the project carries profound political and socioeconomic significance, demonstrating the city’s development aspirations.

“Ho Chi Minh City has identified sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation as new growth drivers. In implementing Resolution No.57-NQ/TW, the city aims for the digital economy to account for around 30 per cent of GRDP by 2026, with science and technology contributing 18 per cent,” he said.

In the northwestern area, the city has approved the 1/2,000-scale zoning plan for the International University Urban Area oriented towards urban development integrated with education and research.

The project is expected to accommodate a population and student body of nearly 200,000 people. Of the total land area, approximately 117 hectares are allocated for green space and water surfaces, while 436 ha are designated for residential use.

“Notably, more than 183 ha are earmarked for education, training, and research facilities, underscoring the project’s core orientation as a world-class knowledge and technology urban area,” Bay added.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the city’s vice chairman reaffirmed that relevant authorities would continue to work closely with the developer to promptly address any obstructions, ensuring uninterrupted implementation.

“The city also called on the investor to mobilise maximum resources, organise construction efficiently, ensure timely progress, and strictly comply with environmental protection regulations,” he said.

Representing the developer, Le Khac Hiep, vice chairman of Vingroup, stated that the International University Urban Area is envisioned as a new landmark of Vingroup and its real estate arm of Vinhomes in northwest Ho Chi Minh City, where large-scale ecological spaces are harmoniously integrated with a global knowledge ecosystem.

“Through this project, we aim to contribute to advancing science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, in line with Resolution 57 of the Party, thereby creating a leading knowledge-based urban area in the region and a sustainable long-term growth driver,” Hiep said.

$2.56 billion International University Urban Area ready for construction $2.56 billion International University Urban Area ready for construction

Following nearly 15 years of stagnation, Berjaya Vietnam International University Town LLC plans to start the construction of its International University Urban Area project in the Hoc Mon district of Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of 2024.

By Bich Ngoc

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TagTag:
Vingroup international university urban area Ho Chi Minh City

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