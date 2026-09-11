Online rail ticket demand highlights growing role of trusted digital channels

Online demand for Vietnam Railways tickets continued to grow during the Tet 2026 travel season. Photo: DNCC

The way Vietnamese travellers purchase train tickets is changing as more passengers turn to digital channels to plan and pay for journeys. Alongside this shift, the reliability of the booking channel is becoming increasingly important, particularly when passengers need to exchange or refund tickets.

Vexere, a multi-modal booking platform covering coach, train, air and bike rental services, is an authorised agent of Vietnam Railways. According to Vexere data, roughly 20 per cent of ticket transactions generate a need for an exchange or refund, making the post-purchase process an important part of the overall booking experience.

Digital rail booking attracts a new generation of passengers

Vexere's transaction data for the Lunar New Year 2026 travel season, covering departure dates from February 9 to 25, points to continued growth in online rail ticket demand.

Vietnam Railways ticket volume on Vexere increased 33.6 per cent period over period during the period. At the same time, the platform recorded a high proportion of first-time users: 78 per cent of buyers were first-time train ticket customers on Vexere, while 51.1 per cent were entirely new to the platform.

Vexere data shows rising Vietnam Railways ticket demand alongside a large influx of first-time digital buyers during Tet 2026. Photo: Vexere

"The Lunar New Year 2026 numbers show a clear shift towards online channels for Vietnam Railways tickets," a Vexere spokesperson said. "As more first-time buyers enter the market, the quality and transparency of the booking channel become increasingly important."

Route-level data also points to changing travel patterns. Haiphong-Hanoi ticket volume rose 27.7 per cent, while Phu Yen-Khanh Hoa increased 76.3 per cent. Meanwhile, some traditional long-distance Lunar New Year routes recorded slight declines.

The transaction structure also reflects the family-oriented nature of Lunar New Year travel. On average, passengers purchased 2.2 tickets per transaction, suggesting that a significant share of online bookings involves family or group travel rather than individual journeys.

Genuine ticket does not eliminate transaction risks

As digital booking expands, passengers may focus primarily on whether they receive a valid ticket code. However, the transaction channel can also determine how easily passengers manage their booking afterwards.

When a third party purchases a ticket using its own payment account, the original paying account may remain associated with the transaction. If an exchange or refund is subsequently requested, the transaction is handled under Vietnam Railways' applicable rules and the refund is processed through the original payment account used for the booking.

For passengers, this distinction can become particularly important when booking multiple tickets for a family or group.

"A valid Vietnam Railways ticket is only part of the equation. Passengers should also make sure the booking is made with their own traveller information and through Vietnam Railways or an authorised channel, so they can directly manage exchanges, refunds and post-purchase support," the spokesperson said.

For authorised agents such as Vexere, passengers receive an e-ticket after payment with their traveller information. Exchanges and refunds are then handled through the applicable Vietnam Railways process and the original payment channel, subject to the relevant rules.

This becomes particularly relevant during peak travel periods, when a booking may involve several passengers and any refund or change can affect an entire family itinerary.

Digital channels compete on price, convenience and support

The expansion of online booking is also increasing the importance of the overall value proposition offered by digital distribution platforms.

For passengers, the decision is not based solely on the listed fare. Service fees, available promotions, payment offers and post-purchase support can all influence the final booking experience.

Vexere keeps its service fee low for Vietnam Railways ticket bookings, helping keep the total price close to the fare listed by Vietnam Railways itself.

Passengers can also benefit from applicable Vietnam Railways promotions alongside selected offers from Vexere and its payment partners. Depending on the route, fare and promotions available at the time of booking, the combined offers can result in savings of up to 20 per cent.

Comparison between official Vietnam Railways agents and intermediary channels. Photo: Vexere

Beyond pricing, digital platforms are also competing on convenience and customer support. Vexere said its customer care team supports passengers with Vietnam Railways exchanges, refunds and other booking-related issues.

The channel mix itself is changing as well. Vexere's Lunar New Year 2026 data shows Web Mobile bookings increased 31.3 per cent period over period, making it a notable growth channel as more first-time users use mobile browsers to search and purchase tickets.

However, the growth of browser-based booking also creates an opportunity for lookalike websites and unofficial resellers to reach consumers searching online. Checking the domain and seller information before payment therefore remains an important step.

Trust becomes part of the digital booking experience

For the wider digital travel market, the shift towards online rail ticket purchases highlights a broader consumer expectation: convenience needs to be accompanied by transparency and reliable after-sales support.

Vexere recommends that passengers complete three basic checks before paying for a Vietnam Railways ticket: confirm that the website belongs to Vietnam Railways’ official system or an authorised agent; verify the legal entity, support policies and payment method before providing personal information or making payment; and save the ticket code and transaction confirmation in case an exchange, refund or other support is needed.

"Passengers should treat the choice of ticket channel as part of the trip itself, not an afterthought," the spokesperson said.

Passengers can purchase Vietnam Railways tickets through the railway's official channels, at stations, or through authorised agents such as Vexere.

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