Vietnam seeks to strengthen golf tourism ecosystem

Speaking at the Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards 2026 ceremony on September 15, Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), said golf tourism had significant room for development and had been identified as an important tourism product under the country’s latest tourism development strategy.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism. Photo: TITC

According to Khanh, Vietnam served 113 million domestic tourists in the first eight months of 2026, up 6.6 per cent on-year, while international arrivals reached 16 million, up 15 per cent from the same period last year.

Golf tourism is among the products highlighted in Resolution No.26/NQ-TW issued by the Politburo on August 22, on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.

"Golf is not just a sport, it is also a high-value tourism product that can connect golf courses with accommodation, leisure, transport, dining, healthcare, and cultural experiences across different regions. Vietnam's diverse landscapes, increasingly high-quality golf courses, and improving tourism services provide opportunities for the country to strengthen its position as a golf destination in the region and globally," Khanh said.

Vietnam has been named Asia's Best Golf Destination nine consecutive times and World's Best Golf Destination twice, Khan noted.

"International recognition should provide further impetus for the country to improve golf products and services and strengthen promotion in key overseas markets," he added.

Developing a more comprehensive golf tourism ecosystem will be important to this effort, with golf courses encouraged to work more closely with travel companies, accommodation providers, airlines and tourism destinations to develop integrated products.

Such links could help extend visitors’ stays, enhance their experiences and increase the economic contribution of golf tourism, he said.

“VNAT will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to promote cooperation, develop products and strengthen the promotion of Vietnam’s tourism and golf tourism in key international markets, towards sustainable and effective growth,” Khanh said.

Photo: TITC

Peter Walton, CEO of the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO), said golf tourism development should focus on destination clusters, with greater numbers and more diverse golf products helping attract international visitors.

He also highlighted the role of industry events and stronger connections with international tourism businesses in improving destination visibility and expanding international visitor markets.

Based on IAGTO’s experience, Walton said golf tourism should not follow a one-size-fits-all model, but instead be developed according to the characteristics and objectives of individual golf courses and destinations.

“When organised and connected effectively, golf tourism can help improve capacity utilisation, increase revenue and create momentum for sustainable growth in the golf industry,” he said.

The Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards, established in 2007, has accompanied the development of Vietnam’s golf industry for nearly two decades, recognising noteworthy golf courses, resorts, brands, service providers and other businesses.

Pham Tien Van, Head of the organising committee of the Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards 2026, said the awards had gradually built a professional and objective evaluation system for the industry.

“The results are compiled from community voting, field surveys and assessments by a judging panel involving representatives from management agencies, international organisations, and domestic and international experts,” Van said.

He said the awards were intended not only to recognise outstanding achievements but also to encourage golf courses, resorts and businesses to improve quality, innovate services and pursue sustainable development.

At the ceremony, the organising committee presented 56 awards across 47 categories to hotels, resorts, brands, golf service and technology providers, golf courses, academies and practice facilities.