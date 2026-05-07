Vietnam Medi-pharm 2026 taking place in Hanoi

The 34th Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-pharm 2026) are taking place on May 6-9.

Advanced products and technologies across a range of fields include pharmaceuticals, drug manufacturing machinery and equipment, medical devices, hospital and clinic services and dental equipment.

Vietnam Medipharm 2026. Photo: baodautu.vn

Other segments on display include analytical and laboratory systems, technical support equipment, healthcare technology, beauty products and devices, medical tourism, smart healthcare solutions and cleanroom equipment, among others.

The exhibition features Vietnamese companies alongside businesses and brands from more than 15 countries and territories, including mainland China, India, Belgium, Germany, Taiwan (China), South Korea, United States, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on May 6, Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha said that Resolution No.68-NQ/TW stated the private sector was a key driver of the economy, with medical, pharmaceutical and equipment industries seen as high-potential areas requiring support for development, innovation and deeper international integration.

“The health sector is accelerating digital transformation and applying advanced technologies such as AI and big data in healthcare management and services, while continuing to improve policies and create favourable conditions for businesses to grow and compete globally,” he said.

The deputy minister called on businesses and agencies to step up research and adoption of advanced technologies, particularly digital tools, AI and big data, to help build an innovation ecosystem, improve service quality and management efficiency and move towards a smart healthcare system.

He also urged stronger international cooperation through joint ventures and technology transfer to integrate more deeply into global value chains in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

According to the Ministry of Health, the event is expected to open up new opportunities for cooperation and technology transfer, contributing to the development of a more modern, efficient and sustainable healthcare sector in Vietnam, and helping improve the quality of medical services for the public.

The event also includes a series of seminars and business networking activities on topics such as preventive healthcare, cancer and cardiovascular screening, digital transformation and smart hospitals. A business matching programme focused on manufacturing and joint venture opportunities in Vietnam is also being held to boost investment and technology transfer.

450 businesses to attend Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2019 next week The 26th Vietnam International Exhibitions on Products, Equipment, Supplies for Pharmaceutical, Medical, Hospital and Rehabilitation (Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2019) will take place in Hanoi on May 8-11, 2019, expecting to attract 450 businesses from the US, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Germany, and Hong Kong.

Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2019 opens in Hanoi The 26th International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2019) is taking place in Hanoi on December 5-7, 2019, attracting 180 businesses from the US, Japan, Russia, and South Korea, among others.