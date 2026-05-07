Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Medi-pharm 2026 taking place in Hanoi

May 07, 2026 | 18:11
(0) user say
More than 300 industry participants from more than 15 countries and territories are showing advanced products and technologies at Vietnam Medi-pharm 2026 in Hanoi.

The 34th Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-pharm 2026) are taking place on May 6-9.

Advanced products and technologies across a range of fields include pharmaceuticals, drug manufacturing machinery and equipment, medical devices, hospital and clinic services and dental equipment.

Vietnam Medi-pharm 2026 taking place in Hanoi
Vietnam Medipharm 2026. Photo: baodautu.vn

Other segments on display include analytical and laboratory systems, technical support equipment, healthcare technology, beauty products and devices, medical tourism, smart healthcare solutions and cleanroom equipment, among others.

The exhibition features Vietnamese companies alongside businesses and brands from more than 15 countries and territories, including mainland China, India, Belgium, Germany, Taiwan (China), South Korea, United States, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on May 6, Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha said that Resolution No.68-NQ/TW stated the private sector was a key driver of the economy, with medical, pharmaceutical and equipment industries seen as high-potential areas requiring support for development, innovation and deeper international integration.

“The health sector is accelerating digital transformation and applying advanced technologies such as AI and big data in healthcare management and services, while continuing to improve policies and create favourable conditions for businesses to grow and compete globally,” he said.

The deputy minister called on businesses and agencies to step up research and adoption of advanced technologies, particularly digital tools, AI and big data, to help build an innovation ecosystem, improve service quality and management efficiency and move towards a smart healthcare system.

He also urged stronger international cooperation through joint ventures and technology transfer to integrate more deeply into global value chains in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

According to the Ministry of Health, the event is expected to open up new opportunities for cooperation and technology transfer, contributing to the development of a more modern, efficient and sustainable healthcare sector in Vietnam, and helping improve the quality of medical services for the public.

The event also includes a series of seminars and business networking activities on topics such as preventive healthcare, cancer and cardiovascular screening, digital transformation and smart hospitals. A business matching programme focused on manufacturing and joint venture opportunities in Vietnam is also being held to boost investment and technology transfer.

450 businesses to attend Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2019 next week 450 businesses to attend Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2019 next week

The 26th Vietnam International Exhibitions on Products, Equipment, Supplies for Pharmaceutical, Medical, Hospital and Rehabilitation (Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2019) will take place in Hanoi on May 8-11, 2019, expecting to attract 450 businesses from the US, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Germany, and Hong Kong.
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2019 opens in Hanoi Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2019 opens in Hanoi

The 26th International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2019) is taking place in Hanoi on December 5-7, 2019, attracting 180 businesses from the US, Japan, Russia, and South Korea, among others.
Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2025 taking place in Hanoi Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2025 taking place in Hanoi

The Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2025 and Vietmedicare Expo 2025 events are taking place in Hanoi from May 8-11, attracting hundreds of domestic and international businesses.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam Vietnam Medi-pharm 2026 2026 healthcare pharmaceutical medical pharma businesses companies

Themes: Healthcare Platform

[Read More]

Related Contents

DKSH and STADA Pymepharco establish health products partnership

DKSH and STADA Pymepharco establish health products partnership

AWS chief medical officer on how tech can lower rare disease therapy barriers

AWS chief medical officer on how tech can lower rare disease therapy barriers

Vietnam's health sector tightens control over GMP standardisation

Vietnam's health sector tightens control over GMP standardisation

Healthcare sector accelerates administrative reform and digital transformation

Healthcare sector accelerates administrative reform and digital transformation

Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A

Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A

India and Vietnam elevate ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’

India and Vietnam elevate ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’

Vietnam announces 10 strategic technology groups

Vietnam announces 10 strategic technology groups

Second facilities of Bach Mai and Viet Duc Friendship hospitals to open in Q2

Second facilities of Bach Mai and Viet Duc Friendship hospitals to open in Q2

Moody's Ratings changes Vietnam's outlook to positive from stable

Moody's Ratings changes Vietnam's outlook to positive from stable

Vietnam accelerates sci-tech sandbox

Vietnam accelerates sci-tech sandbox

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Companies required to pay recycling fees based on waste output

Companies required to pay recycling fees based on waste output

India and Vietnam elevate ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’

India and Vietnam elevate ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’

Vietnam, India seek deeper cooperation in finance, technology and infrastructure

Vietnam, India seek deeper cooperation in finance, technology and infrastructure

Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements

Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020