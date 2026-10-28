Plaud launches AI work companion in Vietnam

Photo: Plaud

Announced on October 27, demand for Plaud in Vietnam had been building ahead of the local launch, with users in the country nearly tripling on-year from September 2025 to September 2026.

Much of that demand comes from professionals in manufacturing and technology, the two largest industries among Plaud’s Vietnamese users, where work often means long, detailed discussions with regional and international partners. Vietnam ranks third among 12 Asia-Pacific markets for typical meeting length and second in Southeast Asia, with one in three Plaud recordings running over an hour.

Those conversations also cross languages: only about one in three recordings is in Vietnamese, and around 30 per cent are in English, with the rest in Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, and other languages, making Vietnam Asia-Pacific’s most multilingual Plaud market.

Together, these signals point to a clear opportunity in Vietnam for AI-powered productivity tools. As professionals navigate long, information-heavy meetings across multiple languages, Plaud turns discussions into structured summaries and actionable insights, helping them stay present in the conversation rather than note-taking.

“Vietnam is already showing strong demand for AI that fits naturally into the way professionals work,” said Megumi Yoshinaga, head of Asia-Pacific and MEA Marketing, Plaud. “Our goal is to give people back more of their time. By reducing the time spent taking notes, transcribing conversations, and managing follow-up work, AI can create more room for better decisions, collaboration, and the work that requires human judgment.”

Vietnam is one of Plaud’s six priority Southeast Asian markets, alongside Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Looking ahead, the company aims to surpass one million users in Vietnam by 2030, a key step towards its goal of 10 million users across Asia-Pacific.

According to PwC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2025, 83 per cent of Vietnamese employees use AI in their jobs, with 38 per cent using generative AI daily – more than twice the global average. Yet, Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index found that 84 per cent of Vietnamese workers feel they do not have enough time or energy to complete their work, while 67 per cent of leaders say productivity needs to increase. This gap between rapid AI adoption and the growing demands of modern work highlights the need for tools that help professionals capture, organise, and act on information more efficiently.

Plaud is designed to address that need by combining purpose-built devices with AI that turns conversations into structured summaries and actionable insights. In Vietnam, the company rolls out Plaud Note Pro – a slim credit card-sized device that captures both phone calls and in-person conversations, as well as Plaud NotePin S – a wearable device that can be worn as a necklace, clip, wristband, or pin.

Both devices are designed for professionals whose work depends heavily on meetings and conversations, including executives, lawyers, consultants, sales professionals, journalists, educatorsk, and entrepreneurs. Plaud also supports direct transcription in more than 112 languages, including Vietnamese, with users able to select their preferred language for both transcription and summaries.

Alongside its hardware, Plaud is also launching the latest version of Plaud Intelligence in Vietnam – enabling users to turn captured conversations into finished, ready-to-share work.

Plaud’s expansion into Vietnam reflects its mission to amplify human intelligence by helping professionals capture, structure, and act on the intelligence generated through conversation.

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