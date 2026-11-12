Ho Chi Minh City kicks off Vibrant HCMC shopping drive

Photo: Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee

The 'Vibrant HCMC – Shopping Season 2026' programme was announced on November 11 at Lam Son Park in Saigon ward, organised by the city's People's Committee. It brings together more than 60 major events, nearly 300 activities, and over 5,000 retail outlets, running through the end of 2026 and the Lunar New Year 2027.

The programme follows Plan No.591/KH-UBND dated October 27 on organising the overall stimulus programme for the end of 2026 and the Lunar New Year 2027, and Plan No.609/KH-UBND dated November 4 on developing the shopping-consumption-service ecosystem and stimulating overall demand for 2026-2030.

Under the latter, Vibrant HCMC is a key measure to promote consumption, support production and business, and help achieve the double-digit economic growth target for 2026, with the service sector aiming for 13.84 per cent growth in the fourth quarter. It is also the first step in building Ho Chi Minh City into a leading shopping, service, and experience centre in the region.

A key part of the ceremony was the inter-agency signing ceremony for the coordinated implementation of Vibrant HCMC between eight agencies and units, including the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Tourism, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Construction, the Department of Health, the Department of Science and Technology, the city's Digital Transformation Centre, and the International Finance Corporation of Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC).

A cooperation agreement to develop the Vibrant HCMC software was also signed at the event by the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Science and Technology, VIFC-HCMC, the city's Digital Transformation Centre, Viettel Telecommunications Corporation, VNG Group, and UrBox.

The platform will connect event information, shopping locations, vouchers, and promotional programmes, following a 'One QR Code – Multiple Touchpoints, One Touchpoint – Many Offers' approach. It is expected to serve consumers from December 1.

Photo: Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee

The Vibrant HCMC initiative received an enthusiastic response from many departments, localities, associations, and the business community, with over 60 large-scale events and nearly 300 events and activities at the ward, commune, and business levels.

The participating network included more than 30 corporations, 66 shopping malls, and over 5,000 retail outlets. Businesses and partners proposed and registered approximately 150 major promotional activities, with a total value of incentives exceeding VND270 billion ($10.8 million).

In addition, commercial banks announced consumer credit packages worth over VND10 trillion ($400 million), creating additional financial resources to support consumer needs. The value of these credit packages is determined separately and is not included in the total value of the programme's incentives.

Under the scheme, participating businesses are subject to a maximum limit on the value of goods and services used for promotion and a maximum discount of up to 100 per cent under the law on trade promotion. This gives businesses room to run large-scale promotions with diverse incentives, helping to lift purchasing power and offering residents and tourists more opportunities to shop and use services.

The initiative runs from November 1 to February 10, with Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee directing implementation and the Department of Industry and Trade as the standing agency, coordinating with the Department of Tourism, the Department of Culture and Sports, other departments, localities, associations, and the business community. Its highlight is a '5-in-1' approach – shopping, entertainment, e-commerce, digital payments, and digital stimulus – connecting events, destinations, distribution systems, and online platforms into a single push.

Promotional activities are implemented in various forms, from direct discounts, vouchers, and gifts to payment incentives and product and service experiences. The application period, number of promotions, and terms of use are based on the information published by each business.

The initiative will extend beyond central areas to wards, communes, special zones, industrial parks, export processing zones, universities, colleges, residential areas, traditional markets, shopping malls, supermarkets, and distribution systems. The city is focusing on practical incentives for workers, labourers, students, and essential consumer groups, while creating conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises, household businesses, and small traders to take part.

The shopping season aims to create a vibrant atmosphere, encourage responsible consumption, support businesses in raising revenue, and gradually build the brand of Ho Chi Minh City's annual event. It is a key component of a wider stimulus programme.

As part of the scheme, VIFC-HCMC is coordinating with the Department of Industry and Trade, the city's Digital Transformation Centre, and relevant units to promote digital payments and digital finance, connecting banks, payment intermediaries, fintech businesses, and international partners in line with regulations.

Wood manufacturers beef up capacity to fulfil orders for year-end shopping season Vietnamese wood businesses are ramping up production to meet increasing orders from international buyers during the year-end shopping season.

Garment-makers face unpredictable shopping season Deeply stuck amid labour and raw material shortages, textile and footwear businesses are being urged to prepare for next season, even if preparations must be executed with lowered capacities

Year-end shopping season faces rising uncertainty Vietnam’s year-end shopping season is shaping up to be more uncertain as consumers reassess spending priorities ahead of the Lunar New Year.