UL Solutions opens expanded product testing facility in Vietnam

Photo: UL Solutions

Announced on October 26, the expanded laboratory brings together testing of retail and consumer products, electrical and electronic products, food contact materials, furniture, packaging, outdoor living products, power tools, and lawn and garden equipment in a single location, helping customers streamline product development, reduce lead times, and address safety, compliance, and market access requirements more efficiently.

“As global supply chains diversify and sourcing expands across Southeast Asia, manufacturers and brands need trusted testing and compliance services closer to where products are developed and made,” said Upayan SenGupta, senior vice president of Testing, Inspection and Certification, Consumer, at UL Solutions. “Our expanded Ho Chi Minh City laboratory helps customers accelerate product testing and compliance, meet evolving requirements, and access global markets with confidence.”

The laboratory expands testing capabilities for product safety, chemicals, indoor air quality, and environmental assessments. It also features UL Solutions’ first controlled indoor environment in Vietnam for testing products intended for outdoor use, including gazebos, canopies, outdoor furniture, and other outdoor living products. The indoor setting allows UL Solutions to test large outdoor-use products under various controlled conditions that simulate real-world weather events.

The facility also establishes UL Solutions’ first dedicated tools testing laboratory in Vietnam. Its capabilities cover power tools, lawn and garden equipment, battery-operated tools and systems, and related battery pack and control evaluations in accordance with applicable UL and IEC standards. These services can help manufacturers identify safety and compliance issues earlier in product development and production, enabling more efficient access to North American and other global markets.

Ho Chi Minh City is a strategically important location because it is close to customers and manufacturing networks serving these industries. The city also provides access to transportation infrastructure and supply chains that connect southern Vietnam to markets across Southeast Asia. Locating additional capabilities near product development, sourcing, and manufacturing operations can reduce the need to send samples over long distances.

The expanded Ho Chi Minh City laboratory complements the UL Solutions global laboratory network, giving customers access to local services backed by broad technical expertise.

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