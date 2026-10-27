Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UL Solutions opens expanded product testing facility in Vietnam

October 27, 2026 | 09:57
(0) user say
UL Solutions has opened its expanded Ho Chi Minh City facility, enhancing local testing and compliance support for manufacturers, retailers, and brands in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
UL Solutions opens expanded product testing facility in Vietnam
Photo: UL Solutions

Announced on October 26, the expanded laboratory brings together testing of retail and consumer products, electrical and electronic products, food contact materials, furniture, packaging, outdoor living products, power tools, and lawn and garden equipment in a single location, helping customers streamline product development, reduce lead times, and address safety, compliance, and market access requirements more efficiently.

“As global supply chains diversify and sourcing expands across Southeast Asia, manufacturers and brands need trusted testing and compliance services closer to where products are developed and made,” said Upayan SenGupta, senior vice president of Testing, Inspection and Certification, Consumer, at UL Solutions. “Our expanded Ho Chi Minh City laboratory helps customers accelerate product testing and compliance, meet evolving requirements, and access global markets with confidence.”

The laboratory expands testing capabilities for product safety, chemicals, indoor air quality, and environmental assessments. It also features UL Solutions’ first controlled indoor environment in Vietnam for testing products intended for outdoor use, including gazebos, canopies, outdoor furniture, and other outdoor living products. The indoor setting allows UL Solutions to test large outdoor-use products under various controlled conditions that simulate real-world weather events.

The facility also establishes UL Solutions’ first dedicated tools testing laboratory in Vietnam. Its capabilities cover power tools, lawn and garden equipment, battery-operated tools and systems, and related battery pack and control evaluations in accordance with applicable UL and IEC standards. These services can help manufacturers identify safety and compliance issues earlier in product development and production, enabling more efficient access to North American and other global markets.

Ho Chi Minh City is a strategically important location because it is close to customers and manufacturing networks serving these industries. The city also provides access to transportation infrastructure and supply chains that connect southern Vietnam to markets across Southeast Asia. Locating additional capabilities near product development, sourcing, and manufacturing operations can reduce the need to send samples over long distances.

The expanded Ho Chi Minh City laboratory complements the UL Solutions global laboratory network, giving customers access to local services backed by broad technical expertise.

Garment and textile industry transitions towards high-value production Garment and textile industry transitions towards high-value production

Vietnam’s garment and textile industry is shifting towards higher-value production as businesses accelerate efforts to improve technology, enhance productivity, and strengthen their competitiveness in global markets.
Hyosung TNC begins bio-BDO production in Vietnam Hyosung TNC begins bio-BDO production in Vietnam

Hyosung TNC begins bio-BDO production in Vietnam and completes an integrated production network from sugarcane-derived raw materials to finished bio-based spandex.
OJI Group invests in $110 million aseptic carton packaging plant in Vietnam OJI Group invests in $110 million aseptic carton packaging plant in Vietnam

OJI Group held the groundbreaking ceremony for its $110 million aseptic carton packaging plant in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UL Solutions laboratory expansion

Related Contents

$600 million Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh expressway expansion under pressure

$600 million Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh expressway expansion under pressure

AEON accelerates Vietnam expansion with four malls in 2026

AEON accelerates Vietnam expansion with four malls in 2026

MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing

MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing

Molex opens its expanded manufacturing facility in Hung Yen

Molex opens its expanded manufacturing facility in Hung Yen

Hansong Technology upgrades production site in Vietnam

Hansong Technology upgrades production site in Vietnam

Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam

Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

RIMAN sponsors WFDSA World Congress to expand direct selling network

RIMAN sponsors WFDSA World Congress to expand direct selling network

Wenzhou hosts 2026 World Young Scientist Summit

Wenzhou hosts 2026 World Young Scientist Summit

Vietnam and Poland target $6 billion in bilateral trade

Vietnam and Poland target $6 billion in bilateral trade

UL Solutions opens expanded product testing facility in Vietnam

UL Solutions opens expanded product testing facility in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020