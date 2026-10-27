Kim Long Motor eyes Central American expansion through Costa Rica partnership

Dao Viet Anh, general director of Kim Long Motor, signed the MoU with Avelino Salvador Fallas Monge, chairman of the Board of Directors of Vertex R.L. Photo: Kim Long Motor

The MoU not only opens up new business opportunities, but also paves the way for Kim Long-branded commercial vehicles penetrate Costa Rica and the wider Central American market.

The move marks an important milestone in Kim Long Motor’s international expansion journey, underscoring the position and elevating the position of Vietnamese band value on the global vehicle market.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Victor Hugo Rojas Gonzalez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Singapore, concurrently accredited to Vietnam. Photo: Kim Long Motor

Vertex R.L specialises in trading and distributing transport vehicles in Costa Rica. Starting from passenger transportation and bus rental services, the company has developed its distribution network across Costa Rica and other Central American countries. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of commercial vehicles to passenger cars, and minibuses from reputable global brands.

Vertex R.L pays special attention to developing a network of electric vehicle charging stations across various provinces and cities. This lays an important foundation for the company to roll out all-electric vehicles, contributing to the green transition and sustainable transport development in Costa Rica, with the potential to expand these efforts across Central America.

Under the agreement, Kim Long Motor and Vertex R.L agreed to establish a comprehensive cooperation framework to unlock market potential. Vertex R.L will actively research the market, and explore suitable business development opportunities. Meanwhile, Kim Long Motor will provide the necessary technical specifications, product documents, and commercial pricing information to support the assessment process and development of cooperation strategies.

Dao Viet Anh, general director of Kim Long Motor and Victor Hugo Rojas Gonzalez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Singapore, concurrently accredited to Vietnam. Photo: Kim Long Motor

With its extensive expertise in transportation services in Central America, Vertex R.L acts as a potential partner to support Kim Long Motor in understanding market characteristics, customer demand, and business opportunities in the region.

The synergy of Kim Long Motor’s manufacturing capabilities and Vertex R.L’s market experience is expected to provide a basis for the two sides to identify cooperation opportunities in line with market conditions. Based on the results of their research and discussions, the two parties will continue negotiations on appointing Vertex R.L as Kim Long Motor’s distributor in mutually agreed territories in the future.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dao Viet Anh, general director of Kim Long Motor, said, “The signing of the MoU with Vertex R.L is an important step in Kim Long Motor’s strategy to expand its export markets. With comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, we aim to bring Vietnamese-branded products to a broader international customer base."

"Leveraging Vertex R.L’s market knowledge and extensive experience in the transportation sector, the two sides will effectively capitalise on business opportunities, and gradually establish a distribution network for Kim Long-branded commercial vehicles in Costa Rica and across Central America.”

Avelino Salvador Fallas Monge, chairman of the Board of Directors of Vertex R.L, appreciates the partnership with Kim Long Motor, one of Vietnam’s leading automotive manufacturers and distributors.

"This collaboration is expected to provide customers in Costa Rica and the Central American region with high-quality transport solutions in line with sustainable development trends. Vertex R.L. will leverage its deep understanding of the local market to work alongside Kim Long Motor in assessing actual demand and effectively tapping into business potential. This serves as a solid foundation for practical commercial progress, paving the way for a long-term strategic relationship between the two organisations," said Monge.

Previously, Kim Long Motor has already made a significant mark through its commercial activities and exports to South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, and other markets.

The signing of this MoU with Vertex R.L. opens up prospects for integrating the production capabilities, market expertise, and resources of both parties. It establishes a framework to gradually realise business opportunities in Costa Rica and neighbouring Central American nations, such as Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Through this, Kim Long Motor continues to affirm its ambition to bring "Made in Vietnam" automotive products to the global stage.

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