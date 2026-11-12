TCP Group champions youth ties as Vietnam–Thailand relations turn 50

Anchored in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, TCP Group’s enduring presence and long-term commitment exemplify how a multinational enterprise can translate high-level bilateral agreements into tangible community benefits, placing young people at the heart of sustainable friendship between the two nations.

2026 marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations. Rooted in traditional friendship, bilateral ties reached a historic milestone with the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This milestone opens up extensive opportunities for trade and investment, with a target of $25 billion in equitable two-way trade, while advancing the ‘Three Connects’ strategy between the two economies.

A meeting between TCP Group and the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Association in Hanoi on October 23. Photo: TCP Group

However, the strongest foundation of interstate relations is measured not solely by trade statistics or joint diplomatic statements, but also by mutual understanding and trust between peoples. In this journey, long-established international enterprises act as quiet ambassadors, translating bilateral commitments into everyday benefits by supporting livelihoods, developing human capital, and nurturing shared sociocultural values.

The importance of people-to-people connectivity was highlighted during a warm meeting in Hanoi on October 23, between Saravoot Yoovidhya, CEO of TCP Group, and Nguyen Viet Loan, vice president and secretary general of the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA). Held as the VTFA commemorated its 30th anniversary, the meeting outlined a shared vision of strengthening people-to-people diplomacy through youth empowerment, sports, and cultural exchanges.

A distinctive pillar of TCP’s engagement with the bilateral friendship community is the personal involvement of CEO Yoovidhya as an executive committee member of the VTFA. With TCP’s corporate affairs and communications team directly leading VFTA’s culture subcommittee in Thailand, TCP occupies a unique position – not merely as a foreign investor pursuing commercial opportunities, but also as an active bridge connecting the friendship associations of both nations.

Saravoot Yoovidhya, CEO of TCP Group (third from right), speaks at the meeting. Photo: TCP Group

During the working session, Yoovidhya commended the VTFA’s dedicated contributions over the past 30 years and reaffirmed TCP’s commitment to supporting the association’s mission as an active member. To carry the commemorative spirit forward, both sides agreed to explore joint sporting and cultural initiatives, with a focus on youth football, basketball, and Muay Thai exchanges. Through the universal languages of sport and culture, younger generations from both nations can connect and build trust in a natural and lasting way.

2026 also marks the 70th anniversary of TCP Group and more than three decades of Red Bull’s presence in Vietnam. Guided by its corporate purpose, ‘Energising a Better World for All’, TCP firmly believes that sustainable corporate growth must go hand in hand with community well-being, with young people at its heart.

Nguyen Viet Loan, vice president and secretary general of the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Association (left), presents a commemorative gift to Saravoot Yoovidhya, CEO of TCP Group. Photo: TCP Group

A prime example of this commitment is TCP’s seven-year partnership with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation. Bilateral friendship has been translated into tangible social welfare initiatives: providing livelihood support and recognising 287 remarkable young people with disabilities through the ‘Light of Vietnam Perseverance’ programme; promoting purposeful living through the recognition of 188 recipients of the ‘The Noble Youth’ award; delivering healthcare support to more than 51,500 workers across industrial zones through the ‘Young Workers’ Festival’, and completing 22 modern Community Sports Yards nationwide.

These initiatives demonstrate that when an international enterprise genuinely embraces social responsibility, it becomes an integral part of the host community.

Fifty years of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations have been built on strong political trust and the dedication of previous generations. Yet, the next 50 years belong to young people. By consistently investing in the education, physical well-being, and aspirations of Vietnamese youth, TCP is laying strong foundations for its business while also quietly building enduring bridges of friendship between the two nations through people-to-people connections.

This is the most sustainable way to ensure that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to flourish for decades to come.

TCP Group reaffirms commitment to Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation TCP Group has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation through sustainable investment and community development initiatives.

TCP and Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation empower youth through community sport yards Thailand's TCP Group and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation continue to expand community sport yards across Vietnam.