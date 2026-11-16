Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VIFC Academy launches to build skilled financial workforce

November 16, 2026 | 12:06
(0) user say
The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) has launched VIFC Academy, a training initiative aimed at building a workforce with specialised knowledge and internationally recognised qualifications to support the centre's operations and the wider financial ecosystem.
VIFC Academy launches to build skilled financial workforce
The launch ceremony for VIFC Academy. Photo: VIFC-HCMC

The academy was launched on November 14 at a ceremony attended by Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, along with representatives of municipal departments and agencies, universities, research institutes, experts, VIFC-HCMC members, and banks and businesses operating in fintech, AI and data.

The launch took place alongside a scientific conference on attracting and retaining talent in fintech and AI, jointly organised by VIFC-HCMC, the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies.

According to Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Huu Huan, vice chairman of the VIFC-HCMC Executive Authority, the academy will serve as a bridge between the workforce needs arising from the ecosystem's actual operations and the training and research capabilities of domestic and international universities, research institutes, and professional organisations.

“VIFC Academy will not operate as an independent training institution. Instead, it will leverage the expertise and existing resources of its partners to deliver programmes tailored to specific sectors and needs,” Huan said.

Under the VIFC Academy Programme for 2026–2030, the academy will focus on three main functions: internal training to develop the capabilities of personnel within the Executive Authority; external training for members, organisations, investors, and the future workforce; and research and consultancy to connect experts, educational institutions, and professional organisations, while providing evidence-based insights and solutions to support the centre's development and operations.

During 2026–2027, the academy prioritises developing training activities, competency standards, a digital learning platform, and a network of partners.

In 2028–2030, VIFC Academy aims to gradually evolve into a professional certification training centre, helping ensure that regulatory bodies and market participants have access to a workforce that meets international standards.

Huan stressed that developing a highly skilled workforce in line with international standards is one of the key prerequisites for the centre to enhance its competitiveness and attract global financial institutions.

“VIFC Academy is envisioned as an ecosystem that connects practical workforce needs with the training and research capabilities of universities, research institutes, and international professional organisations. It will also promote the establishment of global capability centres and innovation hubs, contributing to workforce development across the financial, technology, and fintech business ecosystems,” he said.

Representatives of three organisations – the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam's Education Working Group, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply – presented letters of intent to the VIFC-HCMC Executive Authority, signalling their commitment to cooperation on training, competency standards, and workforce development for the international financial ecosystem.

VIFC Academy was launched as VIFC-HCMC moves into a phase of substantive operations.

On October 28, the Executive Authority announced the centre's first 10 members, marking a transition from building foundations to developing the ecosystem and attracting organisations to take part in its operations.

Alongside efforts to finalise the legal framework and expand the ecosystem, the need for a highly skilled workforce has become more pressing, particularly in fintech, AI, and specialised fields supporting financial institutions, businesses, and investors.

VIFC Academy launches to build skilled financial workforce
Photo: VIFC-HCMC
Ho Chi Minh City announces first 10 official members of VIFC-HCMC Ho Chi Minh City announces first 10 official members of VIFC-HCMC

Vietnam's International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City has announced 10 holding companies as its first foundational members, with a combined investment commitment of around $2.7 billion for 2026-2027 and $3 billion cumulative by 2030.
$100 million committed to technology businesses in VIFC-HCMC $100 million committed to technology businesses in VIFC-HCMC

On November 12, the Executive Authority of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) announced a framework cooperation agreement with Touchstone Partners and Ho Chi Minh City Venture Investment Fund JSC to implement an Investment Coordination and Co-investment Programme with a 1:1 matching mechanism.

By Ngoc Anh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VIFC-HCMC Academy training talent VIFC workforce

Related Contents

$100 million committed to technology businesses in VIFC-HCMC

$100 million committed to technology businesses in VIFC-HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City announces first 10 official members of VIFC-HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City announces first 10 official members of VIFC-HCMC

HCMC financial centre to issue investment fund regulations in November

HCMC financial centre to issue investment fund regulations in November

Cost pressures and AI are shaping corporate reward strategies in Vietnam

Cost pressures and AI are shaping corporate reward strategies in Vietnam

VIFC-HCMC membership offers access to Vietnam's capital market

VIFC-HCMC membership offers access to Vietnam's capital market

Agoda expands Bangkok workforce to 4500 global employee milestone

Agoda expands Bangkok workforce to 4500 global employee milestone

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VIFC Academy launches to build skilled financial workforce

VIFC Academy launches to build skilled financial workforce

Samyang Foods to build $164 million plant in Bac Ninh

Samyang Foods to build $164 million plant in Bac Ninh

MB launches partnership to attract international cultural and entertainment events

MB launches partnership to attract international cultural and entertainment events

HKGSEO launches dual-engine search optimisation monthly service plan

HKGSEO launches dual-engine search optimisation monthly service plan

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020