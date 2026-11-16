VIFC Academy launches to build skilled financial workforce

The launch ceremony for VIFC Academy. Photo: VIFC-HCMC

The academy was launched on November 14 at a ceremony attended by Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, along with representatives of municipal departments and agencies, universities, research institutes, experts, VIFC-HCMC members, and banks and businesses operating in fintech, AI and data.

The launch took place alongside a scientific conference on attracting and retaining talent in fintech and AI, jointly organised by VIFC-HCMC, the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies.

According to Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Huu Huan, vice chairman of the VIFC-HCMC Executive Authority, the academy will serve as a bridge between the workforce needs arising from the ecosystem's actual operations and the training and research capabilities of domestic and international universities, research institutes, and professional organisations.

“VIFC Academy will not operate as an independent training institution. Instead, it will leverage the expertise and existing resources of its partners to deliver programmes tailored to specific sectors and needs,” Huan said.

Under the VIFC Academy Programme for 2026–2030, the academy will focus on three main functions: internal training to develop the capabilities of personnel within the Executive Authority; external training for members, organisations, investors, and the future workforce; and research and consultancy to connect experts, educational institutions, and professional organisations, while providing evidence-based insights and solutions to support the centre's development and operations.

During 2026–2027, the academy prioritises developing training activities, competency standards, a digital learning platform, and a network of partners.

In 2028–2030, VIFC Academy aims to gradually evolve into a professional certification training centre, helping ensure that regulatory bodies and market participants have access to a workforce that meets international standards.

Huan stressed that developing a highly skilled workforce in line with international standards is one of the key prerequisites for the centre to enhance its competitiveness and attract global financial institutions.

“VIFC Academy is envisioned as an ecosystem that connects practical workforce needs with the training and research capabilities of universities, research institutes, and international professional organisations. It will also promote the establishment of global capability centres and innovation hubs, contributing to workforce development across the financial, technology, and fintech business ecosystems,” he said.

Representatives of three organisations – the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam's Education Working Group, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply – presented letters of intent to the VIFC-HCMC Executive Authority, signalling their commitment to cooperation on training, competency standards, and workforce development for the international financial ecosystem.

VIFC Academy was launched as VIFC-HCMC moves into a phase of substantive operations.

On October 28, the Executive Authority announced the centre's first 10 members, marking a transition from building foundations to developing the ecosystem and attracting organisations to take part in its operations.

Alongside efforts to finalise the legal framework and expand the ecosystem, the need for a highly skilled workforce has become more pressing, particularly in fintech, AI, and specialised fields supporting financial institutions, businesses, and investors.

Photo: VIFC-HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City announces first 10 official members of VIFC-HCMC Vietnam's International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City has announced 10 holding companies as its first foundational members, with a combined investment commitment of around $2.7 billion for 2026-2027 and $3 billion cumulative by 2030.