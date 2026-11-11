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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tan Hiep Phat strengthens commitment to science and technology talent

November 11, 2026 | 17:04
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Through its long-standing partnership with the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards, Tan Hiep Phat helps nurture young Vietnamese technology talent, connect scientific research with business needs, and advance sustainable development.

As science, technology, and innovation become increasingly important drivers of economic growth, the 2026 Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards are introducing revised criteria and expanding their scope to identify young talents capable of developing and mastering strategic technologies.

Having accompanied the Awards since 2011, Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group continues to help connect science and technology talent with business practices, boost innovation, and generate value for the economy.

Expanding fields to identify strategic technology talent

Resolution No.57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, issued by the Politburo, identifies the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation as a top strategic breakthrough and a key driver of national development in the new era.

Key priorities include developing and attracting talent, building a highly skilled workforce, and gradually mastering strategic technologies.

To translate this into action, Decision No.21/2026/QD-TTg dated April 30, issued the List of Strategic Technologies and Strategic Technology Products, identifying 10 groups of technologies and 30 priority products.

Fields such as AI, semiconductors, robotics, automation, biotechnology, new energy, and cybersecurity are placing increasingly demanding requirements on the science and technology workforce.

Tan Hiep Phat strengthens commitment to science and technology talent
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and the First Secretary of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Photo: CYTAST

Against this backdrop, renewing efforts to identify, nurture, and harness young talent is of particular importance. Organised annually since 2003 under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards recognise outstanding young Vietnamese talents for their achievements in scientific and technological research, development, and application.

A major change in 2026 is the expansion of the award's scope from 5 to 10 fields, incorporating emerging technology sectors and research areas aligned with the country's strategic technology priorities.

This adjustment enables the awards to reach a broader pool of young intellectual talent while encouraging scientists to pursue new research challenges with scientific merit and strong application potential.

Alongside the broader scope, the selection criteria place greater emphasis on the quality of research works, originality, innovation, individual contributions, and the practical value of research outcomes.

In this way, the awards not only recognise scientific achievements but also help identify young professionals with the capacity to research, develop, and progressively master technologies.

Businesses join hands to connect research with practical applications

For young talent to develop and make long-term contributions, recognition alone is not enough. They also need a favourable research environment, access to support resources and opportunities to translate scientific ideas into practical applications.

Within the innovation ecosystem, businesses play an important role by both applying technologies and driving innovation through the demands of their production and business operations.

Having accompanied the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards since 2011, Tan Hiep Phat is one of the businesses with a long-standing commitment to identifying, honouring and encouraging young Vietnamese sci-tech talents.

Tan Hiep Phat strengthens commitment to science and technology talent
Tan Hiep Phat has organised numerous programmes giving young scientists opportunities to visit its factories, explore its production technology systems, connecting scientific research with business practices. Photo: L.Khoa

Through factory visits and opportunities to learn about production technologies, operational processes and management systems, young scientists can gain first-hand exposure to real-world manufacturing environments and acquire a deeper understanding of the requirements for applying sci-tech in business operations.

In the beverage manufacturing industry, the application of technology in quality management, automation, production process optimisation, and the efficient use of energy and resources is essential to enhancing competitiveness and pursuing sustainable development.

These are also practical challenges that require the involvement of highly qualified professionals with creative thinking and strong research capabilities.

The common ground between the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards and Tan Hiep Phat Group lies in their shared emphasis on knowledge, innovation, and the aspiration to create tangible value for society.

While the awards focus on identifying and honouring young talents, business support helps broaden opportunities for collaboration, bringing scientists closer to real-world production activities.

Tan Hiep Phat strengthens commitment to science and technology talent
Tan Hiep Phat Group has accompanied the Golden Globe Awards for more than 15 consecutive years. Photo: CYTAST

Nguyen Duy Hung, a representative of Tan Hiep Phat Group, said: “Prestigious science and technology awards like the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards play an important role in identifying, recognising, and showcasing outstanding role models, while inspiring young people to pursue scientific research.

Tan Hiep Phat hopes to continue fuelling their passion and encouraging creativity, giving young Vietnamese sci-tech talents greater motivation to pursue research and contribute to society."

In 2026, Tan Hiep Phat continues its partnership with the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards and the Vietnam Female Students in Science and Technology Awards for 2026-2030.

Building on more than 15 years of engagement, this commitment reflects the company's long-term focus on human development and nurturing a highly skilled sci-tech workforce.

When young talents are identified, recognised, and provided opportunities to connect with practical applications, their research achievements have greater potential to be translated into technological capabilities and value for the community.

This embodies the lasting significance of the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards: going beyond recognising today's achievements to helping build a generation of young intellectuals with ambition and the ability to master technologies and contribute to the country's sustainable development.

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TagTag:
Tan Hiep Phat Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards young Vietnamese technology talent strategic technologies science and technology innovation sustainable development Vietnam Female Students in Science and Technology Awards

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